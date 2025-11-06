Saved up for a new GPU for Black Friday? NVIDIA RTX 5070 might tempt you to buy early at $480

The MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070 graphics card has been dropped from $560 to $480 at Newegg, beating the lowest price we've previously seen, which is $500.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 5070 recently hit its lowest price ever at $500, and now the GPU has dropped further, sinking to $479.99 at Newegg for an MSI Ventus 2X OC Black model. However, that includes a $20 rebate which you must apply for. The question is whether this is a good enough deal to tempt you - or whether you might prefer to wait for the rumored RTX 5070 Super.

PC gamers looking for a mid-range GPU and preferring an NVIDIA graphics card will doubtless be interested to learn that the RTX 5070 just hit the lowest price we've seen it at, with a chunky discount over at Newegg.

As spotted by VideoCardz, the model in question is the MSI Ventus 2X OC Black flavor of the GeForce RTX 5070, which has an MSRP of $559.99 but has been reduced to $479.99 and is in stock at Newegg (at the time of writing).

Note that part of this discount is a $20 rebate which you apply for after you've purchased the graphics card. (There's a form to print, and you need to get your rebate application completed three weeks after you've bought the GPU at the latest).

This could be a popular offer in the realm of early Black Friday bargains, and we may not see the RTX 5070 any cheaper than this.

It's worth noting that if this model does drop any further in price, Newegg has a price protection promise that means you'll get the difference refunded (automatically) - though that won't help you if another alternative RTX 5070 GPU falls in price, of course.

Just a few weeks ago, we witnessed the NVIDIA RTX 5070 sink to $500, but this is a fresh low for the Blackwell graphics card.

The other factor to bear in mind here is that there's rumored to be an RTX 5070 Super in the pipeline, so that could change the perception of the vanilla RTX 5070 considerably - and may mean it drops a fair way in price anyway.

Whatever the case, this looks a solid deal for a solid GPU, albeit one with a disappointingly lacklustre allocation of VRAM at 12GB (it really should have been 16GB, and that's one of the issues the RTX 5070 Super is set to remedy - in fact it's purportedly an 18GB graphics card, which is quite a leap of an upgrade).