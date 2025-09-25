NVIDIA RTX 5080 deal sees the high-end GPU drop towards 10% below MSRP

It's good to have a beefy graphics card dipping considerably below MSRP, with a $70 discount applied to a PNY RTX 5080 at Walmart in the US.

TL;DR: Walmart has a 7% discount on the PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC, reducing its price to $929 from $999. While that's a tempting enough deal on the face of it, there are reasons why you might want to wait - including those rumored NVIDIA RTX Super refreshes.

If you're in the market for a high-end graphics card, one of Walmart's latest deals in the US may tempt you, namely a 7% reduction on NVIDIA's RTX 5080.

PNY makes some fancier RGB Blackwell graphics cards, and some plainer efforts, with the RTX 5080 OC falling into the latter camp (Image Credit: PNY)

This deal, spotted by Tom's Hardware, is on the PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC graphics card, which is down from the MSRP of $999 to $929, a saving of $70.

Obviously I would hesitate to call this affordable - there's nothing affordable about top-tier GPUs these days - but it is at least more affordable than this graphics card has previously been.

The board in question is a rather plain black affair, and it's pretty much a standard triple fan graphics card.

If it looks familiar and you're a TweakTown regular, that may be because you saw something similar - if smaller - yesterday, as PNY also has an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB version at Walmart which has been knocked down to $379. Now that's a truly affordable level - and it has as much VRAM as the RTX 5080 (which says more about the latter than the RTX 5060 Ti).

Of course, whether you want to grab an RTX 5080 right now is debatable for a couple of reasons. First of all, Black Friday isn't too far off, and there may be some good deals around in the sales (though that isn't guaranteed).

Secondly, NVIDIA has rumored RTX Super refreshes in the pipeline, and you might want to gun for one of those instead - either stepping up to the RTX 5080 Super, or maybe saving some money and going for the RTX 5070 Ti Super.

The RTX 5080 is theoretically destined for the scrapheap in October, and that could be one of the reasons why we're suddenly seeing cheaper pricing.

In the case of this deal, caution may be the better part of valor, but if you want a top-performing GPU for an upgrade or new PC build right now, this is about as good as it gets.