Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC rumored with increased flexibility for partners: new or older DRAM and storage to save costs.

TL;DR: Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor will support advanced LPDDR6 and UFS 5.0 storage, while the non-Pro Gen 6 chip offers LPDDR5 to reduce costs for partners amid the DRAM crisis. This flexibility aims to balance performance and affordability in flagship mobile SoCs.

Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and Gen 6 mobile processors to support LPDDR6 + UFS 5.0 storage for the flagship SoC, the Gen 6 non-Pro to offer LPDDR5, to save partners on costs to the consumer.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The latest rumor on the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip is that it will be compatible with new, and older memory and storage standards, which will help reduce costs for Qualcomm's vast family of partners... some somewhat good news to hear in the midst of the ongoing DRAM crisis.

Qualcomm is expected to charge even more for its next-gen flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor, with Weibo's Fixed-focus digital cameras claiming that phone makers will have multiple options when it comes to integrating LPDDR6, LPDDR5X, or LPDDR5 memory as well as UFS 5.0 storage. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (non-Pro) chip is expected to only feature LPDDR5.

Fixed-focus digital cameras explained in his post on Weibo: "Atom's next-generation flagship SoC may have two specifications, employing both large and small CPU solutions. The SM8975, as the next-generation Qualcomm Elite (flagship SoC), supports LPDDR6 and 5x and UFS5, and also supports LPDDR5".

"The SM8950 appears more ordinary, only supporting LPDDR5, and Qualcomm's description of it is also very brief. However, it's possible to speculate on how Atom will name this chip. Tips: The Ami18 is currently testing the SM8975, but mass production may not use LPDDR6".