AMD's Radeon graphics cards are about to become a lot more expensive, report says

A new report says AMD is set to increase the cost of all Radeon GPUs due to the current memory shortage and 'significant' price increases.

TL;DR: Memory shortages driven by AI demand and data center strategies are causing significant price increases for AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. Rising memory procurement costs, especially for GDDR6 and GDDR7, are expected to impact RDNA 4 and RTX 50 Series models, potentially delaying product launches and raising consumer prices throughout 2026.

Recently, we've been reporting on how memory shortages created by the AI boom and the shift to a data center-first strategy for manufacturers are already causing prices to increase dramatically. It has been described as an unprecedented situation that will affect all corners of the tech world, with the situation expected to worsen throughout 2026.

According to a new insider post over at Board Channels, the price for AMD's Radeon graphics cards could increase very soon due to a "significant increase in memory procurement costs." The post indicates that AMD is communicating to its partners in Asia that the upcoming shipment pricing and costs for GPUs and memory will increase, with the potential for it to be substantial.

At this time, we can only guess as to what the outcome will be if these costs are passed down to consumers (which they probably will due to the small margins on GPUs), but it's expected to affect all RDNA 4 models, which include the Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon RX 9070, and the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT.

The price increase will also affect Radeon graphics cards for workstations and the AI market, too. AMD, of course, isn't alone, as there are rumors that NVIDIA is planning to raise the prices for its GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup in early 2026 for the same reason - memory shortages and rising costs.

Although NVIDIA utilizes the newer and more expensive GDDR7 memory in its GPUs, it appears that AMD's decision to stick with the more affordable GDDR6 memory may not save it from its current situation. The problem, according to some, lies with the DRAM industry's inability to meet demand or increase production in a timely manner, thereby avoiding scarcity and price increases.

So this is AMD and NVIDIA potentially raising prices in response to market conditions first and foremost. To such an extent that the shortage will reportedly cause NVIDIA's upcoming leaked GeForce RTX 50 Series SUPER refresh to be delayed by several months.