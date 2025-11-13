Valve's Steam Machine can't run some of the most popular multiplayer games

Valve's new Steam Machine won't be able to play some of the most popular multiplayer games due to its operating system running on Linux.

Valve has announced the Steam Machine, a new dedicated PC gaming rig that takes the form of a compact console and targets 4K 60FPS in most games. But how many games will this new device actually be able to play?

The Steam Machine runs Linux-based SteamOS, and with that comes a slew of great features pulled right from the Steam Deck and now available in a device that can be comfortably played in a living room on a TV or a gaming monitor. However, with SteamOS, there are also some limitations, and, unfortunately, these limitations - while hopefully temporary - will prevent many mainstream titles from being played on the Steam Machine. That limitation is the mandatory kernel-level anti-cheat for modern multiplayer titles.

At the moment, only a few kernel-level anti-cheat systems support Linux, while many extremely popular or mainstream games can't run on Linux, meaning they won't work on the Steam Machine unless the user manually installs Windows.

For example, BattlEye, a popular anti-cheat used by PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege, Destiny 2, and other titles, supports Linux, along with Easy Anti-Cheat, used by Fortnite, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, and Rust. Additionally, Valve Anti-Cheat is also supported, meaning Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2, and other Valve-made games will work on the Steam Machine.

However, RICOCHET, the anti-cheat used by the Call of Duty franchise and mandatory for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, isn't supported. Additionally, Riot's Vanguard doesn't support Linux, meaning titles such as League of Legends, Valorant, and Team Fight Tactics won't work. Furthermore, EA's Javelin Anti-Cheat doesn't support Linux, which rules out Battlefield 6 and any other Battlefield game, as well as every EA Sports franchise.

Lastly, any future game made by any of the aforementioned publishers or developers won't be available on the Steam Machine if they continue to use their anti-cheat software. But not all is lost. These anti-cheat software can support Linux and SteamOS, but the support isn't up to Valve; it's up to the developers and publishers of the titles pushing for anti-cheat software companies (if they are third-party) to expand support to Linux.

Undoubtedly, we will see a verification program rolled out ahead of the launch of the Steam Machine, similar to the Steam Deck, but whether that will mean anti-cheat software companies adopt Linux support is another thing entirely.

Perhaps there will be a workaround exclusively for Steam Machines that allows anti-cheat software to verify the integrity of Steam Machines without fully supporting Linux as an operating system. If I were a betting man, I think that's what will happen.