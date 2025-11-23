Valve working with devs to get anti-cheat on Steam Machine

Valve says it'll be up to developers to do the work to get anti-cheat to work on Steam OS, but engineers have been 'trying to help in any way we can'

TL;DR: Valve is collaborating with developers to enable anti-cheat solutions on Steam Machine, addressing a key barrier to playing major online games like Call of Duty. While support depends on third-party adoption, Valve provides necessary tools and infrastructure to encourage SteamOS compatibility and improve game optimization across its hardware.

Valve says it is working closely with developers to get anti-cheat solutions on the Steam Machine, but ultimately it will be up to the individual third-party teams to make it happen.

The lack of anti-cheat support is one of the biggest disadvantages of the Steam Machine. Not being able to play big online games like Call of Duty or Battlefield 6 on the Steam Machine will inhibit its mass-market appeal and impact sales potential. Valve is hopeful that developers and publishers will opt to build their anti-cheat systems on SteamOS, but there's no guarantee. That's not stopping Valve from trying to accelerate the process from the backend, though.

In a recent interview with SkillUp, Valve engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais gives an update on the current status of how anti-cheat will work on Steam Machine.

Q. Have you guys done any re-thinking on that approach now that it's going to be a box that's plugged into a TV in somebody's living room accessing some of these games online? Pierre: It's been definitely something we think about and there is more reasons to think about it in that environment you're pointing out. There's more reasons that someone would want to play an online game that requires anti-cheat if they have a machine like that compared to something like a Steam Deck. Definitely it's something that we've been working on. We've enabled all the TPM APIs that game developers would need to build their anti-cheat systems, we've been working with a bunch of developers--the players in the field that you might expect that are doing a lot of advanced anti-cheat stuff on the client side. We're trying to make sure that we're working together towards something that can be supported. But at the end of the day, I think supporting something like anti-cheat is kind of a constant effort. You have the system, the infrastructure, you're always rolling out updates--there's a lot of active things that you're doing. I think some of that work by nature, because it's so close to the platform, will have to be SteamOS specific. So I think it'll be something that some game developers or publishers will have to decide at their own rhythm if they want to develop for SteamOS or not. But we've been trying to help in any way we can along the way. There's some things that have been on our plate for sure, that we've been working on in the background that will make that easier on their side as well.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pierre indicated that developers were more keen to optimize their games for Valve's hardware as the user base continued to grow, including Steam Deck Verified support and other features.

Perhaps anti-cheat could become one such investment that developers make for their games.