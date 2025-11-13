Dbrand unveils 'Companion Cube' for Valve's Steam Machine

Dbrand has unveiled the 'Companion Cube' for Valve's Steam Machine as a way to pay homage to the Portal franchise and Valve as a company.

One of the most iconic Valve series is undoubtedly Portal, and in an effort to pay homage to the franchise, Dbrand is releasing a skin for the newly announced Steam Machine. Introducing the Steam Machine Companion Cube.

Dbrand has announced with a new website listing the "Steam Machine Companion Cube," a new skin that is set to launch sometime in 2026 that buyers of the Valve Steam Machine can put onto their new Steam Machine.

The details for the upcoming Dbrand product are quite scarce, as the website doesn't reveal if the Companion Cube is going to be a skin or a shell. However, judging by the design, it appears to be a shell, as the above image shows two deep holes for the USB ports located on the front of the PC/console hybrid.

Additionally, for those who don't know what the Companion Cube is, it's an object that keeps appearing in Valve's Portal series, but under the name "Weighted Companion Cube". The cube is a type of Aperture Science Weighted Storage Cube, featuring a heart design, and it appears in both Portal, Portal 2, and Portal 2: Lab Rat.

In-game, the Companion Cube is designed to test emotional stress by having subjects develop affection for it before being forced to destroy it. However, it is most commonly used to solve cube-and-button puzzles. Ultimately, the object became an icon of the Portal franchise and, by extension, Valve.