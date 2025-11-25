Proton and Linux are 'vectors for cheat developers,' Rust dev Alistair McFarlane says

Rust's chief operating officer Alistair McFarlane says that there still are no plans to enable Easy Anti-Cheat for Valve's Proton compatibility layer.

TL;DR: Facepunch Studios' Rust will not support Linux or Valve's Proton due to rampant cheating on the platform and limited user base, making anti-cheat maintenance unfeasible. This highlights ongoing challenges for big online games with anti-cheat on SteamOS, impacting Valve's Steam Machine adoption compared to Windows-based alternatives.

Rust developer Facepunch Studios reveals why the sim won't show up on Linux or be compatible on Valve's Proton, saying that the platform is a hotbed for cheating. This exposes some of the thinking around Valve and whether or not big online games with anti-cheat could show up on Valve's new Steam Machine.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Valve's Steam Machine sounds great on paper: It'll be a small form-factor PC with a discrete GPU, a zippy CPU, and plenty of RAM--all wrapped in Valve's flexible and capable SteamOS. But there's just one issue: Anti-cheat. SteamOS is based on Linux, and Valve has developed a Proton compatibility layer to ensure Windows games run on SteamOS. Devs don't like to bring their games to Linux because of the uphill battle with anti-cheat on the platform--Linux is apparently a wild west frontier for cheating.

This could be a drawback for Valve's Steam Machine and give Microsoft's reported Windows-powered Xbox PC an upper edge. While Valve has added in anti-cheat support into Proton, including Easy Anti-Cheat, it's ultimately up to developers to do the work and enable the function and get any first-party toolsets working with Proton. That being said, Valve is still working closely with high-level developers and publishers to find solutions--and to hopefully ensure that big live service games can be played on Steam Machine.

3

Now we have a first-hand explanation on why certain popular online games just don't support Linux.

In a recent Reddit post, the chief operating officer of hit online game Rust, Alistair McFarlane, explains why the game simply just won't arrive on Proton or Linux.

Below we've included what McFarlane said, but it's worth mentioning that not every developer or publisher may see Linux and Proton in the same way--especially the companies that make billions of dollars in revenue from live service games. Increasing the reachable market is usually a good thing for widespread online games, and Valve's new Steam Machine could make a sizable impact on gaming's new Hybrid Wars.