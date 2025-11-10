NVIDIA told AIB partners it has NOT canceled RTX 50 SUPER plans, but postponed until Q3 2026

You may have read rumors that NVIDIA has nixed its RTX 50 SUPER series plans, but those rumors aren't true, they're still coming... they've just been postponed until Q3 2026.
In a post from Uniko's Hardware just days ago, it was reported that NVIDIA had possibly canceled its GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series plans, but that's not true. It wasn't long after that leaker MEGAsizeGPU said that the RTX 50 SUPER series cards were not canceled, but postponed from Q1 2026 to Q3 2026. The leaker also says he doesn't think the next-gen RTX 60 series would launch soon after.
HKEPC is now reporting (machine translation): "However, NVIDIA revealed to AIC yesterday that it has not canceled the RTX 50 SUPER plan, but has simply postponed the release date of the RTX 50 SUPER to Q3 2026. The statement by Uniko's Hardware is incorrect".
Not only that, but Benchlife has chimed in saying that NVIDIA hasn't even provided AIB partners with design information on the RTX 50 SUPER series as of November 2025, so all we've got to go on are leaked RTX 50 SUPER specs from a few months ago (more on that in the links above).
Benchlife added (machine translation): "As we reported earlier, NVIDIA has yet to provide design information for the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series. As of November, no AIC has received any design information. Without any information, any talk of cancellation or postponement is just nonsense".
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series rumored specs:
- $999 - $1199 = RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB with 10752 CUDA cores, 32Gbps GDDR7, 415W power = 9-16% perf uplift
- $749 - $799 = RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB with 8960 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 350W power = 7-11% perf uplift
- $549 - $599 = RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB with 6400 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 275W+ power = 8-12% perf uplift