Robot with living human skin glimpses into the bleak reality of mortality

Researchers have grown 'living tissue' and placed it over a robot's face, creating a haunting image that may be the first of humanoid robotics.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

A team of scientists have grown a smiling face from living human skin and placed it over a robot in what appears to be the first step in creating a real-life T-1000 from Terminator.

A group of researchers from Harvard University have taken a cultured mix of human skin cells grown in collagen and formed a face made of human skin. The face was then placed over a 3D-printed resin base, and according to reports, the skin contains what researchers are describing as the equivalent of the ligaments found in human and animal skin. These ligaments give our skin its durability, making it flexible, strong, and movable.

Michio Kawai at Harvard University designed these ligaments by perforating the aforementioned 3D-printed resin base, which allowed for extremely small V-shaped cavities to be filled with the living tissue. The living skin was then placed over a smiling robotic face that is only a few centimeters wide, with rods being connected to its base to enable movement. In one experiment the researchers made the robot smile for an entire month.

Robot with living human skin glimpses into the bleak reality of mortality 564
Open Gallery 2

The researchers found their work could have benefits for the cosmetic industry, as they were able to successfully replicate wrinkles in human skin, expressions, and more. Being able to test cosmetic products on lab-grown human skin could lead to discoveries of anti-aging products.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/29/2024 at 5:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cell.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags