NEO Gamma provides a glimpse at life with a humanoid robot assistant

1X Technologies has unveiled NEO Gamma, a humanoid robot designed for home assistance, blending a soft, sci-fi-inspired design with AI-driven capabilities for cleaning, companionship, and daily tasks.

The race to create advanced humanoid robots has intensified significantly in 2025. 1X Technologies released a teaser showcasing NEO Gamma, their latest offering designed to help out around the house.

NEO Gamma is 'built for the home,' equipped for daily household tasks such as tidying, deep cleaning, and home management. It sports a unique, fabric-knit design that conveys a retro-futuristic aesthetic - somewhat reminiscent of something you'd see in a sci-fi arthouse film like Ex Machina (2014) or Swan Song (2021).

The teaser footage shows that the robot is designed with a distinctively human-centric feel. Opting for gentleness and simplicity in both its design and movements. Typically, you'll find a metallic, mechanical look to most humanoid robots showcased these days. However, the visuals of NEO pouring a cup of coffee or carrying around loads of laundry effectively convey what a robot could look like as a complement to your home, with some of that intimidation factor removed.

Credit: 1X Technologies

1X Technologies highlights that NEO is designed for companionship, with capabilities for conversation, collaboration, and tutoring. The company's CEO, Bernt Bornich, elaborated on his vision for the product line - particularly highlighting the challenges of seamlessly integrating humanoid robots into homes.

"There is a not-so-distant future where we all have our own robot helper at home, like Rosey the Robot or Baymax. But for humanoid robots to truly integrate into everyday life, they must be developed alongside humans, not in isolation."

While the teaser for NEO Gamma paints an idealized picture, the real test will be its day-to-day functionality. Autonomous, agentic AI is still in its infancy, and fully independent robots may still be a long way off. However, teasers like this serve as a reminder that the future really is here.

To find out more about NEO, check out the company's website.