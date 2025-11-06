Netflix and A24 team up to adapt video game Overcooked into a reality TV show

In what could be one of the most unlikely forms of collaboration, Netflix and A24 have teamed up to create a new TV show based on the video game Overcooked.
A24 has acquired the rights to Overcooked and will be creating a competition reality series alongside Netflix. The series won't be scripted and is said to be similar to Netflix reality shows such as Nailed It! and Floor Is Lava. According to a Deadline report, Overcooked intends to bring high-stakes kitchen challenges and aims to replicate the chaotic nature of the video game.
Gemma Langford, Oli De-Vine, and Phil Duncan from the Overcooked game developer Ghost Town Games and A24 are set to executive produce the show. For those who don't know, Overcooked is a multiplayer game traditionally played between 1 and 4 players.
Each player is a chef and is pitted against a challenging level that requires them to work as a team to prepare food, cook meals, and serve food. While carrying out kitchen duties, players need to avoid various obstacles and hazards that can impede kitchen flow, resulting in missed orders and customers leaving the restaurant.
