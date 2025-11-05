Australia prohibits Kick and Reddit from under-16s in a sweeping social media ban

Australia has moved to ban Reddit and Kick from users that are 16 years and younger, adding to the growing list of social media platforms now banned.

TL;DR: Australia's eSafety Commission expands its social media ban to restrict users under 16 from Reddit and Kick, joining platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Enforced by December 10, non-compliance risks fines up to AUD 49.5 million. The move aims to protect children from harmful content and predatory algorithms.

Australia's eSafety Commission has declared that it will now be restricting access to platforms Reddit and Kick to individuals under the age of 16, which widens the recently implemented social media ban across the country.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The live-streaming platform Kick and messaging board Reddit are now joining Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, which all now fall under the eSafety Commission's strict ban. Communications Minister Anika Wells announced on Wednesday that she had met with the major social media platforms to ensure there was "no excuse for failure" in making sure the ban was implemented.

Platforms that fail to correctly implement the ban by December 10 can face fines of up to $49.5 AUD million ($32.15 million USD). Some of the tech companies have argued that the Australian government's delayed release of information has made it difficult for them to implement the ban by December 10, as they don't have enough time to prepare for the incoming restrictions.

"eSafety has assessed eight platforms as requiring age-restriction but their assessments will be ongoing and this list is dynamic," said Ms Wells

Despite the lack of time to prepare, Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat have all agreed they will begin blocking users under the age of 16 when the new laws come into effect. Notably, this will also affect users who are 16 years old and younger and currently have an account with the social media platform. Following December 10, accounts with ages 16 years and under will be disabled.

Ms Wells said there was a "time and place for social media in Australia", but there is no place for "predatory algorithms, harmful content and toxic popularity metres manipulating Australian children".