Apple's next-gen iPhone 20 in 2027: new design with curved glass edges all round, higher price

Apple will celebrate its 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027, with the iPhone 20 breaking out of its usual mold acting similar to the iPhone X from 2017, with next-gen technologies, a new design, and more.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg contributor Mark Gurman explains that the 20th anniversary iPhone would use a design that sports curved glass edges "all around" that would command a higher price when it launches in 2027. We heard in previous rumors from a few months ago that the iPhone 20 would feature an all-screen design, zero bezels, and an under-display camera.
Gurman writes: "the iPhone 20 in 2027 is expected to bring more advancements - and they may not be cheap. It will be similar to the iPhone X in 2017, when next-generation technologies caused that device to shatter the $1,000 barrier for the first time. The 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to move to a design with curved glass edges all around, potentially commanding a higher price".
We've been hearing rumors for close to 10 years now that Apple would release a next-gen iPhone that was simply a "clear piece of glass" and it appears we're finally getting closer to that reveal. Apple has a few new devices to introduce to consumers in the next 18 months, with a foldable iPhone teased as "iPhone Ultra" ready for 2026, as well as the next-gen iPhone 20 in 2027.