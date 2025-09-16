Apple's next-gen iPhone 20 in 2027: new design with curved glass edges all round, higher price

TL;DR: Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone, launching in 2027, will feature a groundbreaking all-screen design with curved glass edges, zero bezels, and an under-display camera. This next-generation model, similar to the 2017 iPhone X, is expected to introduce advanced technologies and a premium price point.

Apple will celebrate its 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027, with the iPhone 20 breaking out of its usual mold acting similar to the iPhone X from 2017, with next-gen technologies, a new design, and more.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg contributor Mark Gurman explains that the 20th anniversary iPhone would use a design that sports curved glass edges "all around" that would command a higher price when it launches in 2027. We heard in previous rumors from a few months ago that the iPhone 20 would feature an all-screen design, zero bezels, and an under-display camera.

Gurman writes: "the iPhone 20 in 2027 is expected to bring more advancements - and they may not be cheap. It will be similar to the iPhone X in 2017, when next-generation technologies caused that device to shatter the $1,000 barrier for the first time. The 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to move to a design with curved glass edges all around, potentially commanding a higher price".

We've been hearing rumors for close to 10 years now that Apple would release a next-gen iPhone that was simply a "clear piece of glass" and it appears we're finally getting closer to that reveal. Apple has a few new devices to introduce to consumers in the next 18 months, with a foldable iPhone teased as "iPhone Ultra" ready for 2026, as well as the next-gen iPhone 20 in 2027.