Nintendo Switch 2 already outselling the original Switch, confirms Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed via its new financial results that the Switch 2 is outselling its predecessor, and since its release, more than 10 million units have already been sold.

According to Nintendo's quarterly and half-year financial results for 2025, which span the period from April to September, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 10.36 million units as of September 30, marking a sales pace that is outpacing the original Nintendo Switch, which took approximately 10 months to reach the same 10 million unit sales mark.

Additionally, the report reveals that 20.62 million software units have been sold on the Nintendo Switch 2, meaning that, on average, each Nintendo Switch 2 owner purchases two Switch 2 games digitally. More specifically, the software sales were largely made up of Mario Kart World copies, which moved as many as 9.57 million units, along with Donkey Kong Bonanza, which moved 3.49 million units between July and September.

Following the release of these figures, Nintendo has revised its forecast for the total number of Switch 2 units it expects to sell in the first fiscal year of its availability, moving its original forecast of 15 million units by March 2026 to 19 million units.

How do these figures compare to the original Nintendo Switch? According to Nintendo's results, the original Switch sold only 1.89 million units during the same period, but moved 61.56 million software units. Additionally, Nintendo adjusted its full-year forecast for its predecessor console, lowering its estimate from 4.5 million to 4 million, while software units are estimated to reach 125 million, an increase of 20 million from the company's previous forecast.

In total, the Nintendo Switch has sold 156 million units, falling ever so slightly short of the most-sold console of all time, the PlayStation 2, which sold 160.6 million units.