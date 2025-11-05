Switch 2 has 'far exceeded' expectations, Nintendo president says

The Switch 2 is the fastest-selling Nintendo system to date, breaking 10 million sales at a rate that apparently surprised company executive management.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is selling so well that the company is upwardly revising its full-year Switch 2 sales forecast to 19 million units, which seems to confirm recent reports of a major surge in production.

Nintendo's Q2 results are in, confirming major milestones for the company: the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling hardware of all time with 10.36 million consoles sold in 4 months on the market. The Switch 2 is selling so well that it's actually beaten the original Switch's 7-month shipments by 2.73 million units--and with 3 months of market sales to spare.

Predictably, Nintendo management were delighted by the results, and Switch 2 sales forecasts were raised by a substantial 4 million units on the confidence of the system's sales overperformance. Nintendo now expects to ship 19 million Switch 2 consoles in FY26, up from 15 million.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has issued several remarks on the Switch 2's success to Japanese press.

"The start of Switch 2 has far exceeded our initial expectations. I want each and every customer to have the opportunity to purchase [a console], and we aim to exceed our current sales plan," Furukawa said, as reported by The Asahi Shimbun.

"There are regional differences, but overseas, consoles are now available in stores. In Japan, the situation is improving, though it's still not at a point where customers can buy one anytime.

"Production is not the bottleneck," Furukawa said, as reported by The Sankei Shimbun.

"The Switch 2 has had an exceptionally strong start, even compared with past gaming consoles," the president also said during the press event, as reported by Jiji Press.

Then there's the official commentary from the earnings report: