Switch 2 has 'far exceeded' expectations, Nintendo president says

The Nintendo Switch 2 is selling so well that the company is upwardly revising its full-year Switch 2 sales forecast to 19 million units, which seems to confirm recent reports of a major surge in production.
Nintendo's Q2 results are in, confirming major milestones for the company: the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling hardware of all time with 10.36 million consoles sold in 4 months on the market. The Switch 2 is selling so well that it's actually beaten the original Switch's 7-month shipments by 2.73 million units--and with 3 months of market sales to spare.
Predictably, Nintendo management were delighted by the results, and Switch 2 sales forecasts were raised by a substantial 4 million units on the confidence of the system's sales overperformance. Nintendo now expects to ship 19 million Switch 2 consoles in FY26, up from 15 million.
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has issued several remarks on the Switch 2's success to Japanese press.
"The start of Switch 2 has far exceeded our initial expectations. I want each and every customer to have the opportunity to purchase [a console], and we aim to exceed our current sales plan," Furukawa said, as reported by The Asahi Shimbun.
"There are regional differences, but overseas, consoles are now available in stores. In Japan, the situation is improving, though it's still not at a point where customers can buy one anytime.
"Production is not the bottleneck," Furukawa said, as reported by The Sankei Shimbun.
"The Switch 2 has had an exceptionally strong start, even compared with past gaming consoles," the president also said during the press event, as reported by Jiji Press.
Then there's the official commentary from the earnings report:
"Since its launch in June, Nintendo Switch 2 has seen strong sales, with cumulative sell-in surpassing 10 million units worldwide as of September 30. This marks the highest global sales figure for any dedicated video game platform from Nintendo in the first four months following its launch.
"The system is already in the hands of many consumers worldwide, and we believe we are maintaining positive momentum heading into its first holiday season.
"However, as we mentioned prior to launch, demand has exceeded our expectations in some regions, leading to ongoing product shortages. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.
"We will continue to strive to meet the strong demand by ensuring a stable supply of hardware."