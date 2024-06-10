KLEVV shows off DDR5-10000, ROG, and LPCAMM2 memory alongside stunning custom builds

KLEEV brought its impressive line up of memory and storage to Computex 2024, showcasing some seriously fast speeds on Intel and AMD builds.

KLEVV's booth was once again one of the hidden gems at Computex 2024. The company presented some of the most stylish high-performance memory products at the show. A blend of minimal, futuristic, and retro, the theme was also evident in the stunning custom builds the company had on display - outdoing the brilliant stuff we saw last year.

KLEVV's 'ROG Certified' CRAS V RGB memory.

Memory-wise, one of the highlights was seeing 48GB (2 x 24GB) of KLEVV's CRAS V RGB memory in an ROG Crosshair X670E system with an AMD Ryzen 5 8500G Processor comfortably pushing DDR5-10000 speeds (and maintaining them with CL60-62-62-127-204 timings.

Impressive stuff, and KLEVV is releasing 'ROG Certified' CRAS V RGB memory in partnership with ASUS. So, if you're putting together an ROG build, CRAS V should be at the top of your DDR5 list. Also included in the build running DDR5-10000 was KLEVV's impressive Genuine G560 PCIe Gen5 storage with a heatsink that can deliver speeds of up to 14 GB/s Read and 12 GB/s Write.

It doesn't stop there, as KLEVV was also showcasing an Intel Core i9-14900K build (one that even featured a Sparkle Intel Arc A750 Orc GPU) with its Urbane V RGB memory overclocked to a stable DDR5-8800. Speaking of fast memory, the company also had its new LPCAMM2 memory modules on display, with the cutting-edge solution for mobile devices rated at a blisteringly fast LPDDR5X-8533 - perfect for a gaming laptop or portable device.

It wouldn't be Computex without some stunning builds from KLEVV (check out our extensive feature on all the best case mods from Computex for more), with this retro Fallout-style PC as a case and all-in-one mode blowing away all who saw it. All parts, including KLEVV memory, are visually aged, and the keyboard is functional alongside the display, flipping open to present the components.

Retro Fallout-style PC spotted at KLEVV's Computex 2024 booth.