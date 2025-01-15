KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5-7600 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

TweakTown's Rating: 97% The Bottom Line While not the most affordable set of 7600 MT/s DDR5, the KLEVV URBANE V RGB is a stunning kit with performance to back it up. As long as you have a capable system, we strongly urge you to consider these sticks. Pros Heat spreader design and weight

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Even though the FIT V we saw in July was not what we usually expect from a company like KLEVV, they found some magic using a dual-rank setup with lower-density ICs. With their speed of the set at 6000 MT/s, many of the synthetic benches showed the FIT V nearer the bottom of the charts; when it came to real-life testing, the FIT V showed a different side and leaped toward the top of those charts. Again, this was not what we expected, yet KLEVV pulled out a 91% score and shocked us at what we could do with them.

A quick look at the KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5-7600 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit

Today is a much different day, though, and we are back with a product line that we first got hands-on in the DDR3 days. Since then, we have known KLEVV to be a unique brand with a different tact than most others. Saving some of the best chips available allows KLEVV to deliver kits we see from Patriot or G.Skill, but very few others tend to offer DDR5 with the punch we expect with the MT/s listed on the packaging.

Our latest set of URBANE from KLEVV keeps some of the heritage with the new design, yet is stylishly new, with one of the slickest looking diffusers of RGB in the game. Unlike many others in the game, the URBANE V RGB is unavailable in black. White is the only choice, and if you were to pick something high contrast, this set of speedy DDR5 with tight timings is some of the best in the segment and well worth the attention of anyone looking to dabble in the mid-7000s and up to 8000 MT/s with some overclocking. It may not be for everyone, but those using these kits should be prepared for the performance you always wanted.

Item Details Model KD5AGUA80-76B360M MSRP $135.99 Memory Type DDR5 Form Factor U-DIMM Color White Heat Spreader Aluminum Capacity 16GB per DIMM JEDEC 4800 MT/s 40-40-40-76 2T @ 1.10V XMP 1 7600 MT/s 36-46-46-86 2T @ 1.40V Dimensions 130.7 x 42.55 x 8.66mm Weight 73.1 grams Warranty Limited Lifetime

The specifications show us the KD5AGUA80-76B360M part number, which makes up one of the sixteen options of the URBANE V RGB series. Options start with 6000 MT/s kits in 32, 48, and 64GB densities while topping out at 8400 MT/s in 48GB kits. As that part number shows, our kit is a bit faster than the series average with decent timings, but in this instance, the A in the KD5A bit changes for 32GB, and it is an M for 48GB kits.

The KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 is available only in white and delivers rounded top corners, a sleek design, and a lot of aluminum in these heat spreaders. Each stick is 16GB in this kit, and as above, the A signifies the use of Hynix A-die ICs, and it is also the same for the M models being M-die-based kits. When initially powered, the URBANE V RGB will boot at 4800 MT/s with 40-40-40-76 2T timings, using just 1.1 VDIMM. With XMP enabled, on the correct motherboard, and a better-than-average CPU, you can enjoy the profiles 7600 MT/s speed and the 36-46-46-86 2T timings, but the kit needs 1.40V to accomplish this.

There is nothing odd to report dimensionally, but we should mention that the sticks are 42.66mm tall, as that is the limiting factor for a few CPU cooler choices out there. Weight, however, is a different story. While we could tell immediately that they were a hefty set of sticks, we were still taken aback by the 73.1-gram reading on the scale. That is a ton of aluminum to keep the PMIC and ICs chilly, and even more so with direct airflow.

As expected, the URBANE V RGB is backed with a limited lifetime warranty against any defects or problems popping up under normal usage, KLEVV is there to sort you out. Direct competition comes down to TEAM, Patriot, and G. Skill at this speed, density, and CAS timing. The market has the pricing set at $121 to get Xtreme 5 RGB and $165 for some Z5 Royal RGB; that is the span, and KLEVV falls in the middle to actively compete and sell them. With the holidays and all, shipping is a bit of a mess everywhere, but we expect to see these kits hit the stores, namely Amazon on this side of the pond, sometime after CES for $135.99.

Packaging and KLEVV URBANE V RGB

Using matte black for the backdrop, the explosion of lighting behind the bright white URBANE V RGB in the center is an eye-catching way to go. At the top is the KLEVV name and logo, and to the right is the 7600 MT/s speed and 36GB density on a gray sticker. At the bottom, we find the limited lifetime warranty icon on the left, with AMD EXPO and Intel XMP icons to the right.

Features top the back of the packaging, where KLEVV mentions the lighting control, PMIC and ECC, sync compatibility, tested for reliability, reduced voltage (?), XMP and EXPO support, and QVL approved for mainstream users. Beyond that is a description of the product, warranty disclaimer, company information, and some stickers showing the serial number and the kit information.

Inside the thin cardboard is a full-sized plastic containment system that is some of the tightest holding in the game. While the top cover comes off easily enough, forcing the sticks out of the lower half is intense as you assume something is going to break, and then the stick pops out of the end peacefully. It also ensured our RAM was not shocked in transit and kept the paint perfect.

While technically, this is the back of the URBANE V RGB, we wanted to show off the heat spreader with no obstruction. The thick aluminum goes end to end, with a bit more at either end to encompass the diffuser that makes its way around the top and down the side. Along with the gentle curves in the shape, grooves across the lower portion help remove heat from the ICs a bit better. Opting for gray paint for the names and logo makes it challenging to see but is also less of a distraction from all of that white.

The product sticker, placed over the grooves in the lower right corner, is on the front of each stick. On the sticker, we see KLEVV and the logo, the part number above the type, speed, timings, density, and voltage. Under the bar code, the serial number is also located should the box get lost or binned.

With a bit more angle and another stick in the mix, KLEVV's aesthetics in the URBANE V RGB is stunning. For one, the painted information is easier to see at this angle, but we also get a view of the chrome accent on top of each module.

Across the top of the URBANE V RGB, you will find a thick diffuser that starts on one side, wraps the top, gets pinched in the middle, and makes its way over and down the other side. If that isn't cool enough, they added a shiny chrome band across the diffuser and slyly pressed the KLEVV name into this end of them.

Removing the spreader after heating up the kit was easier than normal, but we still found thermal tape covering the ICs and are glad to see a thermal pad for the PMIC. Speaking of, the PMIC is a Richtek 0P=80 unlocked voltage controller limited to 2.0V. As for the ICs, they have Essencore on them, but the E5CDAG8NAJRKSC is genuine to the SK Hynix A-die used.

Installed and illuminated, the URBANE V RGB starts off on the right foot aesthetically. We love the contrast against the gray and black but would also love these in an all-white build. The lighting is also bright, with smooth color transitions, and it syncs perfectly with Armoury Crate.

27 27

Opening Thaiphoon Burner, we see that Essencore and KLEVV are both named on this set of 4800 MT/s up-bin kits of RAM. We are shown that these are single-rank, made a month or so ago, and indeed use the HC5G48AEBDX018 A-die ICs.

Mem TweakIt shows us everything about timings. These tabs contain a tight set of primary and secondary timings, and the tertiaries follow suit. The following tabs deliver the rest of the timings, and we find nothing odd that should cause KLEVV to falter in testing.

Test System Details

To obtain the Intel CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image; this is the system we used to do it, as well as to get the results seen in the following pages. Thanks to ASUS, Intel, be quiet!, MSI, EKWB, and Sabrent for supporting us with this venture. Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

Once CMOS was cleared, we immediately returned to the BIOS to enable XMP and reboot. Doing so has this set of KLEVV URBANE V RGB sporting the speed and timings we were promised. Currently, the kit is running at 7600 MT/s with 36-46-46-86 2T timings, requiring 1.4 VDIMM, 1.233V for the SA, and 1.385V for the MC.

While there wasn't much movement in this kit, at 7600 MT/s, we were shocked to get this far. Our best timings attempt left us with 34-44-44-86 2T, but it needed 1.50VDIMM to make the kit happy and stable. The SA and MC were left as they were, and adjusting them gave us no more movement.

If you want to find extra speed, the KLEVV URBANE V RGB has flexibility, depending on your comfort with pushing voltage. We were able to reach 7800 MT/s with XMP timings, but it takes 1.53VDIMM to achieve this. We also tinkered with 8000 MT/s and got it stable, but it takes nearly 1.6V to achieve this.

Chad's Intel DDR5 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

Intel Performance

AIDA read performance stacks up as it should, with an out-of-the-box score of 115,643 MB/s throughput, placing this set of KLEVV in the chart as expected. We gained very little with the timing reduction, to the tune of 306 MB/s, but with added speed comes 3187 MB/s over the XMP result.

The write performance is what we expected with XMP enabled, starting things off at 98,200 MB/s. Again, the timing reduction netted little with a 469 MB/s boost, but at 7800 MT/s, the score jumped to 102,008, some 3800 MB/s more throughput with a few minutes of tinkering.

AIDA's copy numbers are like the rest regarding placement in the chart, starting at 102,943 with XMP enabled. This time, we get 1040 MB/s more with a timing adjustment, but added speed took top honors with 3500 MB/s more than XMP delivers.

We knew the latency would be good with the previous MB/s results we saw, but that 60.8ns is much better than we had assumed. While we did not make significant headway on reducing that number with overclocking, we did break into the sub-60ns realm with some tweaking.

Super Pi also appreciates what KLEVV has done to the URBANE V RGB. Out of the box, we ran a four-minute and 42-second run, which was faster than expected. The timing reduction hurt us in this metric, but with added speed, we took two and a half seconds off that XMP result.

As we have often said, PCMark 10 is an efficiency test to show how well the kit is tuned. Out of the box and XMP enabled, the KLEVV URBANE V RGB leap into second place, ever so slightly beaten by a similar set from Patriot. Overclocking did not help the score, but the chart's results are still above average.

Using 7-Zip to compare all these kits, we find the URBANE V RGB to fall right in line, this time slightly ahead of the Patriot kit. We eliminated nearly two seconds to complete this task with a timing reduction but reduced the time by five seconds over XMP with 200 MT/s more speed.

KLEVV came out swinging with transcoding in Handbrake. A second faster than the next listed kit is an accomplishment; no matter the speed or timing set, the URBANE V RGB takes top honors with XMP enabled. Overclocking does not improve that score, but with that first-place score, we are not mad.

Final Thoughts

As many know, KLEVV holds a special place in our hearts. From the time we first got a kit, we knew KLEVV was something different than the average product, especially for those who like to tinker. These URBANE V RGB sticks show us that KLEVV has not changed its mind about what it produces, and the FIT V was not the new move for them, although it still did surprisingly well with its dual-rank layout. On top of that, you get another white set to pick from the sea of black kits, and realizing no matter the voltage applied, we never went past 43°C is seriously impressive. Keep in mind, we were speaking of when we had 1.6VDIMM at 8000 MT/s, as they never got into the forties with the 1.53VDIMM we used, and with XMP applied, it's more like mid-30s all the time.

The lighting is a smooth addition, but the chrome bar running through it with the KLEVV name pressed into it is a slick trick we like. While we wish the product sticker were on the other side and not exposed, it makes it easier to read without removing the kit. KLEVV got too wordy on the left end of the spreaders, and while we mentioned the gray is tough to see at certain angles, this plays into your favor visually, as the wordiness gets lost in the shadows and angles of view. Outside of some minor things we will say are "different" than the market typically bears, we are no less impressed.

Even a quick glance at our charts shows how much effort KLEVV and Essencore put into their products, as we find their 7600 MT/s set of URBANE V RGB trading blows with faster kits and even a couple of times were able to take spots in the charts we had no idea they were going to do so well in, and even though overclocking did not always deliver better results, we appreciate the fact that these are not binned to the bleeding edge of possibilities. Using A-die ICs and an unlocked PMIC allows users to find their comfort limits, while the thick and heavy spreaders remove heat like no other we have seen thus far.

Along with solid performance, higher speed, and tight timings, you get a warranty if anything should go wrong, and the price is not out of line. Regarding the pricing, KLEVV hits the middle of the span of $121 to $165 for similar spec kits. At $135 for this 32GB performance kit, KLEVV is hitting on all cylinders and is a kit that you must try, system-willing.