GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB is reportedly 'selling poorly' as gamers opt for the 16GB version

The China-based Board Channels forum has been a go-to source for unofficial, behind-the-scenes information on stock levels, shortages, and other graphics card-related topics in recent years. The latest post and report (via Videocardz) cites multiple NVIDIA GeForce RTX AIB partners as its sources and relates to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.
Released earlier this year, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti came in two flavors: 16GB and 8GB. At the time, this drew its fair share of controversy as review units were, for the most part, limited to 16GB models. As 8GB of VRAM is now considered insufficient for maxed-out 1440p gaming, our review of a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPU showed this in some titles.
The Board Channels report notes that the 16GB model and variant have been "selling more strongly" (translated), while the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB model's sales are described as "poor." Although this report is region-specific, we do know there are fewer RTX 5060 Ti 8GB cards available, and many are being sold as part of pre-built systems.
And with that, the post claims that NVIDIA is implementing a "supply control strategy" for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti series. What this means is that NVIDIA will limit the supply of 8GB models in favor of the more popular 16GB cards to ensure prices remain in check and there's no oversupply leading to clearance-style discounts. The post mentions price controls for the 8GB model, which can be picked up in the US right now at Newegg for $359 - $20 below the $379 MSRP.
Ultimately, this report highlights the sentiment that PC gamers buying new GPUs aren't all that interested in 8GB cards. According to Steam's latest data, the GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GPU is the most popular model in the RTX 50 Series, with its adoption growing faster than even the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GPU, which has traditionally been the go-to card for GeForce generations.
With this new report, hopefully NVIDIA is done with 8GB gaming GPUs - at least for the inevitable GeForce RTX 6060 Ti.