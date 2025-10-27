GameStop declares the 'console wars' are over now that Halo is coming to PlayStation

GameStop declares 'the console wars over' now that Halo is coming to PlayStation, says its biggest competition is now TikTok, movies, and more.

TL;DR: GameStop declares the "console wars" over as Halo becomes a cross-platform title arriving on PlayStation in 2026, ending two decades of exclusivity conflicts. Xbox Game Studios shifts focus from console rivalry to broader entertainment competition, signaling a new era of inclusive gaming and cross-platform collaboration.

GameStop has taken to X to declare that the "console wars" are over now that Halo is coming to PlayStation, and has jumped into taking a stab at the community.

In the X post, GameStop says that the console wars are over, adding that "for the past two decades, the global gaming community has been engaged in an ongoing and increasingly petty conflict known as The Console Wars". The company says that the conflict originated in the early 2000s with the release of Halo: Combat Evolved as an Xbox-exclusive title.

It was announced a few days ago that Halo would be coming to PlayStation in 2026 with cross-platform play, with GameStop adding that the company is "acting under its authority as a "Neural Entity and The World's Retail Gaming & Trade-in Destination, hereby declares the official cessation of the console wars".

GameStop adds that "all claims to exclusivity are hereby dissolved. Console loyalists are instructed to cease hostilities, disband militias, and enjoy this new era of gaming". The company continues, adding: "GameStop will continue to operate as a demilitarized zone, offering hardware, accessories, and trade-ins to combatants on all sides".

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty also recently spoke with The New York Times, saying that Microsoft no longer looks at PlayStation as its primary competitor. Booty elaborated: "our biggest competition isn't another console. We are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies".