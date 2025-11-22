Xbox developers are reportedly thrilled to bring their games to PlayStation 5

Microsoft's game developers are apparently quite elated about launching their games on PlayStation, likely because it means more potential revenue.

TL;DR: Microsoft's decision to break game exclusivity and release Xbox first-party titles on PlayStation has been well-received by developers, boosting revenue and expanding market reach. This multi-platform strategy addresses profit margin challenges from Game Pass and hardware losses, positioning Xbox for stronger financial performance and broader audience engagement.

Microsoft's first-party game studios are happy about the decision to break exclusivity and start selling games on PlayStation, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Last year, Xbox made the decision to break exclusivity and bring four games to PlayStation. This was a Pandora's Box moment, and soon it was confirmed that any Xbox game could cross-over to rival platforms. This move has proven to be popular for both executives and game developers, as Microsoft is making more money now than it ever has before--sometimes even dominating the PS Store's top charts.

Now in a recent interview with 404 Media, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier says that Xbox's first-party teams are excited about launching their games on PlayStation. After all, this means more revenue for individual studios, all of which balance their own books. Elated teams include Halo Studios, who recently confirmed that all future Halo games would come to PlayStation.

"A lot of game studios are now actually thrilled that they get to release their games on PlayStation--which is a recent phenomenon that's been happening in the last year or so, that Xbox has become a fully multi-platform publisher. As opposed to the past, where they were really just published games on their own platform, the Xbox and the PC," Schreier said.

The topic at hand focused on Microsoft's new target for a 30% profit margin at Xbox, which is a steep goal for the division. Microsoft has two forces working against it: 1) Game Pass, which reduces the overall short- to medium-term value of software in exchange for potentially elongated and more profitable subscription revenues, and 2) all Xbox hardware is produced at a loss.

The move to break exclusivity and sell software on rival platforms was a response to these two squeeze points affecting Microsoft's margins, and was ultimately influenced by the push towards a mighty 30% accountability margin (AM).

Microsoft has not publicly discussed any of these internal metrics in a public way, but Xbox's Phil Spencer did briefly discuss accountability margin during 2023's FTC v Microsoft trial.