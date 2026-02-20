Corsair's new limited edition FRAME 4000D cases have a stylish 'Color-Shift' finish

TL;DR: Corsair's limited-edition FRAME 4000D Nova and Galaxy cases feature unique color-shift finishes, upgraded tempered-glass panels, a compact PSU shroud, and enhanced front I/O with three USB Type-C ports. These modular mid-tower PC cases combine stylish design with optimal cooling and improved functionality, priced at $139.99 each.

We're big fans of Corsair's modular and impressive FRAME 4000D case, and it's something that we use daily as part of our latest PC gaming and hardware test rigs. When paired with the company's InfiniRail Fan Mounting System and iCUE LINK cooling, you not only get a great-looking case, but one that delivers optimal cooling with minimal clutter and a friendly DIY installation approach.

Of course, things like aesthetics are subjective, but if you're a fan of the mesh-panel look of the FRAME 4000D, then the new limited-edition Corsair FRAME 4000D Nova and Galaxy models, part of the Vault Series, are worth checking out. Especially if you're a fan of metallic blue and purple. The new "color-shift paint finishes" offer a sportscar-like, pearlescent finish that changes with the lighting and moves across the surface.

"Nova shifts from blue through teal to purple highlights, while Galaxy transitions from pink through green to gray, giving each case a distinct visual identity," Corsair explains. But, there's more to the new FRAME 4000D Nova and Galaxy cases than a fancy coat of paint - they're also introducing some upgrades and even some design changes, like a more compact PSU shroud.

Another change, in line with the revamped PSU shroud, is a full tempered-glass side panel. Elsewhere, the front I/O has been upgraded to include three USB Type-C connectors: one supporting 20 Gbps and the other two supporting 5 Gbps. Each case also ships with an individually numbered aluminum badge, highlighting its almost collector's item status. The limited-edition Corsair FRAME 4000D Nova and Corsair FRAME 4000D Galaxy cases are available now from the Corsair webstore for $139.99 USD each.