CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower PC Case sports the popular fishbowl design

The new Corsair 3500X Series Mid-Tower PC Case, which is available now, sports this design in an affordable package starting from $89.99 USD.

One of the more recent and popular trends with PC cases has been the arrival of the fishbowl design, which combines two tempered glass panels on the side and front to present a more open case look to showcase the internal components.

CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower PC Case sports the popular fishbowl design 02
The case supports multiple motherboard form factors, ranging from Mini-ITX to EATX, and is compatible with the new hidden connector boards such as ASUS BTF and MSI Project Zero. With a glass panel on the front and side, this has been factored into the cooling, with fans on the side, roof, rear, and even the bottom of the case to increase airflow. There's also support for 360mm radiators on the roof and the side (near the front of the case).

Available in black or white, the Corsair 3500X ARGB version comes with three pre-installed Corsair RS120 ARGB fans on the side panel and retails for $109.99 USD. For those wanting to go all out with ARGB with an eye toward cable management, there's the Corsair iCUE LINK 3500X RGB version with an iCUE LINK System Hub for $149.99 USD.

As Corsair's latest affordable case, the 3500X will undoubtedly be a favorite among PC gamers and creators in the coming months. Here are the specs and Amazon links.

  • CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black $89.99 USD (Amazon)
  • CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - White $89.99 USD (Amazon)
  • CORSAIR 3500X ARGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black $109.99 USD (Amazon)
  • CORSAIR 3500X ARGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - White $109.99 USD (Amazon)
  • CORSAIR iCUE LINK 3500X RGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black $149.99 USD (Amazon)
  • CORSAIR iCUE LINK 3500X RGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - White $149.99 USD (Amazon)

CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower PC Case sports the popular fishbowl design 03
Case Height: 506

Case Length: 460

Case Width: 240

Color: Black/White

Weight: 9.71

Radiator Compatibility: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm

Maximum GPU Length: 410mm

Maximum CPU Cooler Height: 170mm

Maximum PSU Length: 180mm

Compatible Liquid Coolers: H60, H100, H115, H150 (All Series)

Case Power Supply: ATX

Case Expansion Slots: 7 Horizontal (or 4 Vertical)

Case Front IO: (1x) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, (2x) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, (1x) Audio in/out

Case Window: Tempered Glass

Case Warranty: 2 Year

Internal 3.5" Drive Bays: 2

Internal 2.5" Drive Bays: 2

Buy at Amazon

CORSAIR 3500X ARGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Panoramic Tempered Glass

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
---
Buy
Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

