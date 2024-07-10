CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower PC Case sports the popular fishbowl design

The new Corsair 3500X Series Mid-Tower PC Case, which is available now, sports this design in an affordable package starting from $89.99 USD.

One of the more recent and popular trends with PC cases has been the arrival of the fishbowl design, which combines two tempered glass panels on the side and front to present a more open case look to showcase the internal components.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Corsair 3500X Series Mid-Tower PC Case, which is available now, sports this design in an affordable package starting from $89.99 USD for the non-ARGB variants.

The case supports multiple motherboard form factors, ranging from Mini-ITX to EATX, and is compatible with the new hidden connector boards such as ASUS BTF and MSI Project Zero. With a glass panel on the front and side, this has been factored into the cooling, with fans on the side, roof, rear, and even the bottom of the case to increase airflow. There's also support for 360mm radiators on the roof and the side (near the front of the case).

Available in black or white, the Corsair 3500X ARGB version comes with three pre-installed Corsair RS120 ARGB fans on the side panel and retails for $109.99 USD. For those wanting to go all out with ARGB with an eye toward cable management, there's the Corsair iCUE LINK 3500X RGB version with an iCUE LINK System Hub for $149.99 USD.

As Corsair's latest affordable case, the 3500X will undoubtedly be a favorite among PC gamers and creators in the coming months. Here are the specs and Amazon links.

CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black $89.99 USD ( Amazon

CORSAIR 3500X Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - White $89.99 USD ( Amazon

CORSAIR 3500X ARGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black $109.99 USD ( Amazon

CORSAIR 3500X ARGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - White $109.99 USD ( Amazon

CORSAIR iCUE LINK 3500X RGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black $149.99 USD ( Amazon

CORSAIR iCUE LINK 3500X RGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - White $149.99 USD ( Amazon