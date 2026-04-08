AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 will launch at a premium $899 price, 29% above its single-cache sibling

We expected the chip to carry a premium price tag, and it might push gamers away, but Red Team has its sights set on developers and content creators.

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 will launch on April 22 at $899, featuring 16 Zen 5 cores, 32 threads, 192 MB L3 cache, and a 200W TDP. Targeted at developers and content creators, it offers dual-cache 3D V-Cache and supports DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and AM5 chipsets.

Over the weekend, retailer listings started popping up suggesting AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 could cost close to $1,000. AMD has now lifted the curtain on pricing. The CPU will retail at $899, confirmed today on X by AMD's David McAfee, VP and GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon Graphics. The new flagship desktop CPU will be available on April 22.

Now for the comparison. The $899 price tag is at least lower than what early listings suggested, but it still represents a $200 premium over the regular Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which launched at $699. That works out to around a 29% increase. With the 9950X3D sitting at $675 on Amazon right now, the gap at launch is closer to 33%.

That $200 premium goes toward making the 9950X3D2 the first dual-cache X3D CPU from AMD, applying 3D V-Cache packaging to both eight-core CCDs rather than just one. Worth noting is that AMD is not positioning this as a gaming chip. While X3D processors like the Ryzen 7 9850X3D are aimed at gamers chasing high frame rates, AMD is pitching the 9950X3D2 as a workstation-level CPU "built for developers and content creators tackling complex workloads and massive datasets."

Read more: AMD officially unveils the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, armed with 208MB of cache and a 200W TDP

That framing is backed up by what AMD has and hasn't shared so far. Official benchmarks focus entirely on professional workloads such as content creation, rendering, and AI tasks. Gaming benchmarks have not been released. The 9950X3D2 is unlikely to disappoint in gaming, but a significant uplift over existing X3D chips isn't guaranteed, and AMD clearly isn't making it the selling point.

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It won't be long before we know for sure whether the 9950X3D2 delivers enough gains to justify its $899 price tag. Once again, the chip is set to hit retailers on April 22 with 16 Zen 5 cores, 32 threads, up to a 5.6 GHz boost, 192 MB of L3 cache, and a 200W TDP. The total on-chip cache is 208 MB, including the L2 cache. The processor uses the AM5 socket, supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, and is compatible with AMD's current AM5 chipsets.