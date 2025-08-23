AOOSTAR intros world's first MoTD mobo featuring AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, 9955HX laptop CPUs

AOOSTAR has just unveiled the world's first MoTD motherboard that packs AMD's flagship laptop processors: the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and 9955HX.

TL;DR: AOOSTAR's new MoTD motherboard supports AMD's latest Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and 9955HX processors, featuring 16-core Zen 5 CPUs with up to 5.4GHz and advanced cooling. It offers PCIe 5.0 slots, DDR5 support, 10-phase VRM, and dual Gen5 M.2 SSD slots, delivering flagship performance for gamers and creators.

AOOSTAR has just introduced its new MoTD motherboard that packs AMD's latest bleeding-edge laptop processors including the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and Ryzen 9 9955HX chips.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The two Zen 5 chips are AMD's latest enthusiast-level mobile processors, both of which feature 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power at up to 5.4GHz, with 55W TDPs that can be tweaked up to 75W. The Ryzen 9 9955HX3D features 144MB of cache in total (64MB of X3D cache per chiplet) while the 9955HX features 80MB of cache (no X3D cache).

AOOSTAR's new MoTD motherboard itself sports black + white aesthetics with a 10-phase VRM for power delivery, VRM heatsinks and M.2 heatsinks, a full-length PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for graphics cards, and an additional PCIe 4.0 x1 slot for other devices. On the SSD side of things we've got two Gen5 x4 M.2 slots for SSD storage, while the motherboard supports dual DDR5 UDIMMs for up to 128GB of total RAM.

The CPU itself is pre-attached with a vapor chamber baseplate that's used as an IHS cover, with the regular AM5 retention slot, meaning AOOSTAR's new MoTD motherboard will support countless AM5 coolers and heatsinks. The motherboard is powered by a single 8-pin power connector, features dual SATA III ports and a bunch of headers, while I/O comes in the form of 7.1-channel audio and a slew of USB ports.

The new AOOSTAR AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D MoTD motherboard is sold in China for 4799 RMB (around $650 USD) while the 9955HX MoTD motherboard costs 3799 RMB (around $500 USD).

AOOSTAR's new AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D / 9955HX MoTD motherboard features: