Battlefield 6 jump momentum officially fixed in new update

Battlefield 6 has finally been released, and the title has amassed more than 700,000 players just on Steam. As with any new live-service release, some problems were discovered within the first few days of players jumping into the servers.

One of those problems was the jumping momentum with specific guns. Players began reporting that while having some weapons equipped, jump momentum would randomly be interrupted, causing the player to stop mid-air. Battlefield Studios has announced via the "Battlefield Comms" X account that it has rolled out a patch that addresses the bug, and that patch is now live across all platforms. Furthermore, the developers state that the issue should be resolved the next time you play.

Battlefield 6 is off to a roaring start, as hundreds of thousands of players have flocked to servers to jump into the action. The title has peaked at an insane 747,000 players just on Steam, smashing Call of Duty's record by nearly double (491,870 players).

Additionally, the developers of the title have rolled out a Compensation Update for those players who were impacted on launch day through the EA app. Players who were unable to access the game through the EA app will be receiving XP boosters in their inventory, which can be found by selecting "Training Grounds" and then "XP Boost".