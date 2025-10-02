Sony to release new PS5 controller that's similar to an Xbox controller

Sony is reportedly working on a new PS5 Pro controller that has a removable battery and is slated to launch alongside a new PS5 Pro.

A new leak has suggested that Sony is working on a new PS5 DualSense wireless controller that will feature a removable battery, which is slated to be released sometime this year.

The rumors come from the publication PPE, which, to add some credibility to the source, predicted the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to the PS5. As for the new controller, the publication states the new DualSense controller, internally referred to as the "DualSense V3" will launch alongside a revised PS5 Pro in November, and replace current PS5 controllers.

While the controller will be very much identical to current PS5 controllers, the big difference the DualSense V3 will be ushering in will be a removable battery, which, if true, means Sony has taken a page out of Microsoft's book with its Xbox controllers. For those who don't know, current PS5 controllers come with a built-in rechargeable battery that gets power through a USB cable or docking station. However, these rechargeable batteries aren't removable.