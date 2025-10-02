Xbox Game Pass cancellation page crashes after Microsoft roll out price hike

TL;DR: Microsoft has rebranded Game Pass tiers to Essential, Premium, and Ultimate, with a significant price increase for Ultimate to $29.99/month. This marks a doubling since its 2019 launch. The hike precedes Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's exclusive Day-One access, potentially impacting subscriber retention.

Microsoft has announced a significant price hike for Game Pass, along with an overhaul of the names of each tier, which follows the company's increase in the price of Xbox consoles.

The three tiers are now referred to as Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. As for the price hike, Microsoft has specifically targeted Game Pass Ultimate, which is now $29.99/month, or $360 per year. This price hike is accompanied by a rebranding of the Game Pass tiers, with "Core" now renamed "Essential" and "Standard" renamed "Premium".

Notably, when Game Pass Ultimate first launched in June 2019, it was priced at $14.99, which increased to $16.99 in July 2023, then to $19.99 in July 2024, and is now $29.99 as of October 2025. Ultimate has doubled in price since launch.

Shortly after the news of the Ultimate price hike was announced, reports surfaced that the page to cancel Game Pass subscriptions was broken, presumably due to the flood of traffic. At the time of reporting, the landing page appears to be functioning properly.

It remains to be seen whether many Game Pass subscribers will abandon the service entirely due to this price hike, or if they will simply adjust their Game Pass tier from Ultimate to Premium.

It is worth noting that this price hike occurs just before the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which is exclusive to the Ultimate tier for Day-One access. By comparison, you could get EA Play Pro for $14.99 and enjoy Battlefield 6 on Day One when it releases on October 10.