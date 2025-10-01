Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 allows players to copy-and-paste weapon builds from the killcam

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will have the easiest way to copy a weapon build than any other Call of Duty game, as it features a build code.

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 introduces a build code system, making it the easiest Call of Duty game to copy and share weapon builds. This feature streamlines customization, enhancing gameplay efficiency and player experience with quick, seamless weapon setup transfers.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is right around the corner, and in this year's upcoming title, players will be able to copy the weapon build directly from the kill cam.

If you have played Call of Duty, you know the feeling of being absolutely gunned down within a matter of seconds by an enemy opponent, and sometimes it happens so quickly or so impressively fast that you are curious what weapon could cause so much damage.

Black Ops 7 will enable players to not only view the weapon the enemy was wielding, but also copy the exact loadout via a shareable weapon build code. Players will be able to import the code from the kill cam and add it to their own loadout, saving time manually going into all of the attachments and making sure all of the same ones are equipped.

Furthermore, if you have an awesome weapon build that you want to share with your friends, you can simply copy the weapon build code and share it with a friend. They can then paste that code into their loadout, and boom, they have the same weapon.

Honestly, this is quite a handy feature, and if I could add a suggestion, I would like a counter to show how many times enemy players have copied my weapon build, as that would give me an idea of how much players are enjoying using my loadout on the field.

It would be hilarious to see your loadout being copied hundreds, or even thousands of times by enemy players, as that would mean enemies are more than likely really upset when versing it, and what warms your heart more than knowing the enemy team is upset with how well you are performing?