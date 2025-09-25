Forza Horizon 6 location and launch window confirmed at Xbox Tokyo Game Show

Xbox has just wrapped up the Tokyo Game Show, where it confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan and when it will launch.
Leaks that surfaced in late August claimed Xbox was planning to reveal the next Forza Horizon game at the Tokyo Games Show, which has now been officially confirmed by Xbox in a new teaser trailer. The leaks stated Forza Horizon 6 was based in Japan, hence its unveiling at the Tokyo Games Show.
Unfortunately, there aren't many details about the upcoming title, besides when it's scheduled to release, and even then, that isn't specific at all. Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to release sometime in 2026 on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC. The trailer is purely cinematic and doesn't actually showcase any vehicles at all, just a slow pan over the history of the series from Colorado, Australia, and the South of France before finally showcasing Mt. Fuji, an iconic landmark in Japan.
"For a long time, Japan has been top of Horizon fans' wish lists, so we're excited to finally be bringing this much-requested location to players in Forza Horizon 6. Japan has such a unique culture - from cars, to music, to fashion - that make it perfect for the next Horizon setting.
As with any Horizon title, we want to make sure we do the country justice in terms of authentic representation and Horizon open world playability - and now is the right time to realize that fully for players," said Playground Games, the developer of Forza Horizon 6, Art Director, Don Arceta