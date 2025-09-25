Forza Horizon 6 location and launch window confirmed at Xbox Tokyo Game Show

Playground Games and Xbox have revealed where Forza Horizon 6 will be set, and when its slated to be launched on both Xbox and PC.

TL;DR: Xbox officially announced Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan, launching in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game promises an authentic open-world experience highlighting Japan's unique car culture, music, and fashion, fulfilling long-standing fan demand for a Japanese Horizon setting.

Xbox has just wrapped up the Tokyo Game Show, where it confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan and when it will launch.

Leaks that surfaced in late August claimed Xbox was planning to reveal the next Forza Horizon game at the Tokyo Games Show, which has now been officially confirmed by Xbox in a new teaser trailer. The leaks stated Forza Horizon 6 was based in Japan, hence its unveiling at the Tokyo Games Show.

Unfortunately, there aren't many details about the upcoming title, besides when it's scheduled to release, and even then, that isn't specific at all. Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to release sometime in 2026 on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC. The trailer is purely cinematic and doesn't actually showcase any vehicles at all, just a slow pan over the history of the series from Colorado, Australia, and the South of France before finally showcasing Mt. Fuji, an iconic landmark in Japan.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES