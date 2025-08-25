Disgruntled Xbox employee leaks when Forza 6 will be unveiled, possibly set in Japan

Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to be revealed at the upcoming Tokyo Games Show in September, with rumors pointing to it being set in Japan.

Fans of the Forza series have been patiently waiting for when the next game is going to be released, and now it appears we know when it will be announced and where the game is set.

A report from Windows Central claims sources have informed the publication through documentation that Forza Horizon 6 will be announced at the upcoming Tokyo Games Show scheduled for the end of September. This scoop from Windows Central comes after a "leak" about the game breathed life back into it, as an Australian car import company shared a photo of a Forza developer taking photos of a Kei vehicle, a Japanese car that is rarely spotted outside of Japan.

That image has since been removed from social media, sparking further speculation that the game is set in Japan. Now, the rumor has been updated, with sources informing the publication that Forza Horizon 6 will be announced at the Tokyo Games Show, which, if true, makes total sense if the game is set in Japan. Other indicators that a new Forza Horizon is in the works are the lack of new content being developed for Forza Horizon 5, which is instead receiving regular basic updates.

What can we expect with Forza Horizon 6? As always with a new entry in a series, we can expect a graphical improvement, and if the rumors are true and the game is set in Japan, the location will give the developers a lot of opportunities to showcase the incredible ForzaTech engine, which is also set to power Fable.