Forza Horizon 6 proves Microsoft still cares about exclusivity

Forza Horizon 6 is undoubtedly coming to PlayStation 5 at some point, but it won't release on Sony's console at launch and is coming to PC and Xbox first.

TL;DR: Forza Horizon 6 will launch as a timed exclusive on Xbox and PC in 2026, arriving on PlayStation 5 post-release. Microsoft's staggered release strategy maintains exclusivity while maximizing sales potential, reflecting its evolving approach to platform exclusivity and expanding the franchise's reach across consoles.

Forza Horizon 6 is indeed coming to PlayStation 5, but not at launch, proving Microsoft still believes in a measure of exclusivity...even if it's temporary.

Years ago during the start of the PS4 generation, I remember writing an article discussing how timed exclusivity was the hottest new trend. Not much has changed since then, and publishers still make these deals. What has changed, though, is Microsoft's radical shift to break platform exclusivity and bring Xbox games to PlayStation. This prompts Microsoft to utilize temporary advantages like timed exclusives.

We're seeing this play out with Forza Horizon 6, which is timed exclusive to Xbox and PC. The racing sim won't come to PlayStation 5 at launch, but instead sometime post-release. This hasn't been the case for all cross-platform games, as Gears of War Reloaded launched day one on PS5. That was a remaster, though, and Forza Horizon 6 is a sequel release in Xbox's highly lucrative tentpole franchise.

"Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox consoles and PC in 2026. With the excitement for this franchise on other platforms, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also working together to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 post-launch," Microsoft said on Xbox Wire.

This staggered approach has preserved a level of exclusivity while also giving Microsoft a potential benefit of seasonality to game sales; launching Forza Horizon 6 in an off month where game releases are light could net a ton of sales.

Building FOMO has been beneficial to Microsoft in the past; the pent-up demand for Forza racing games over the console generations led to megaton sales of Forza Horizon 5 when Microsoft finally brought it over to PlayStation 5.