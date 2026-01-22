Forza Horizon 6 is out on Xbox and PC on May 19, following on PS5 later in 2026

Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan and promises something very different in terms of its racing environment, with some 550 cars in the game at launch.

TL;DR: Forza Horizon 6 launches on May 19 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, with a PS5 release later in 2026. Set in vibrant Tokyo, it features 550 cars, player housing, and a new idea - a rural estate where you can build what you want and let your creativity really run free. Pre-order the Premium Edition for early access on May 15.

Forza Horizon 6 will be released on May 19 for the Xbox Series X and Series S, plus the PC, with the game coming to the PS5 later in 2026.

Microsoft just announced the release date for the racing game (although it had already been leaked), as VideoCardz noticed, with pre-orders now live - and those who put their money down for the Premium Edition beforehand will get early access four days before the launch (May 15).

Forza Horizon 6 was shown off at Developer_Direct, and Microsoft penned a blog post giving us a bunch of details on the game.

It's set in Japan, and sets the player up as a newcomer to the country and a tourist who has a dream of eventually taking part in the Horizon Festival - though naturally, it's a long road ahead before you reach that point.

You'll be racing in Tokyo, from the suburbs to the downtown area and the docklands, with the developer, Playground Games, promising something very different in terms of the environment.

Design Director Torben Ellert enthused:

"The combination of enormous verticality, glass, neon signs, adverts for all manners of things, with Tokyo we've created this ultra-high-density space unlike anything we've made before. It's the most visually, radically different space we've ever built for a Horizon game."

There's a player housing system, with eight homes that you can own - acting as fast travel points - plus there's a new concept: 'The Estate'. This is what's known as an 'Akiya' in Japan, meaning an abandoned piece of rural property. It's up to you to rejuvenate this large slab of land, and you can build whatever you want on it.

Forza Horizon 6 will also have car meets, where you'll encounter other real-world players, and you can admire their cars. Speaking of the vehicles, the game will pack in some 550 cars upon launch - just under four months to wait now.