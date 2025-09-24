Watch PlayStation State of Play: official start times here

Sony has announced the time for its next State of Play broadcast, where it will unveil a selection of new titles to get gamers excited about.

TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation State of Play event will stream live on September 24, featuring new reveals and updates on third-party, indie, and PlayStation Studios titles. Highlights include an extended look at Saros, a sci-fi action game by Housemarque starring Rahul Kohli as Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer.

Sony announced earlier in the week that it would be hosting a State of Play event, and now the event has been locked in with start times.

Sony's PlayStation State of Play will be broadcast to PlayStation's official social media channels and will begin on September 24 at various times around the world. It will be a live event, and viewers can expect new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, along with updates on other titles currently in development under PlayStation Studios' banner.

More specifically, Sony has confirmed the event will include an extended look at Saros, the new game from developer Housemarque, the creators of Returnal and Resogun. As for Saros, that title stars Rahul Kohli and will be a sci-fi action game that features a haunting story of a lost off-world colony under an ominous eclipse. According to game director Gregory Louden, players will be stepping into the shoes of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer.

"You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future," said Louden

PlayStation State of Play Start Times