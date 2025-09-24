Logitech's new keyboard can only be charged with light: no batteries or USB port

Logitech has launched a new keyboard that can only be charged with light, as it doesn't feature any replaceable batteries or USB ports.

TL;DR: Logitech's Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 is a $99.99 solar-powered keyboard that charges using natural or artificial light, lasting up to 10 years with four months of use in darkness. It features a full layout, customizable keys, AI integration, and user-replaceable battery support via iFixIt.

Logitech has launched a new keyboard that is powered only by light. Yes, that is correct. A solar-powered keyboard that will convert solar or even artificial light, say from your overhead light in your bedroom, into charge.

The Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 is a $99.99 keyboard that doesn't feature any swappable batteries or even a USB port for faster charging; instead, it converts a minimum of 200 lux of illuminance into charge. Logitech says the battery within the K980 will last for up to 10 years, and once fully charged, the keyboard can be used in complete darkness for up to four months.

The Verge asked Logitech if the battery could be replaced by users, and the company said it is "safely user-replaceable (because it's encased in a plastic casing), with spare parts supplied by iFixIt."

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Besides the solar charging feature, the K980 is a very standard keyboard with a full-sized layout, directional keys, and a numpad. Additionally, the K980 comes with a function row that features multimedia controls, screen brightness, volume, and a mic mute key.

5

Users are also able to customize some keys' secondary features within the Logi Options Plus app for Mac and Windows. There is also an AI launch key, which, on Windows, will open up Copilot; on ChromeOS devices, Gemini, and within the Logitech app, it can be customized to open ChatGPT. The battery indicators are fun as they are simply a smiley face and a frowny face. When the keyboard is running low on battery, it will switch the LED from the smiley face to the frowny face.

5

Notably, Logitech only informs users if the keyboard is getting enough light to charge within the Logitech app, as there is no indicator on the keyboard itself.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES