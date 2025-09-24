Rockstar confirms partner for Grand Theft Auto 6 roleplaying

Rockstar Games has confirmed it will be supporting the team behind the NoPixel role-playing server for the future of GTA role-playing.

TL;DR: Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 will support roleplaying, partnering with NoPixel, the leading GTA 5 roleplay server on FiveM. This collaboration ensures immersive, character-driven multiplayer experiences continue, with NoPixel soon launching on the Rockstar Games Launcher and other PC platforms for enhanced GTA RP gameplay.

One of the big parts of GTA 5 is the roleplaying gamers get up to, and if you were wondering if that will be available in GTA 6, it will be, as Rockstar has just confirmed it.

Rockstar Games took to its official social channels to announce that it will support the NoPixel team, the creators of the GTA 5 roleplay server running on the FiveM platform, which allows modded multiplayer servers. If you are completely out of the loop with GTA roleplaying, here's how it works.

Gamers join these roleplaying servers and step into the shoes of specific characters, such as criminals, thieves, etc, and roleplay as them in the GTA 5 world by carrying out the activities that the character would do. Police pull speeding players over.

These servers utilize the core elements of GTA 5, combining them with custom scripts and infrastructure developed by the team. Now, many players create their own worlds for roleplaying, and the entire community has grown substantially over the years, eventually forming a massive GTA 5 roleplay server deemed NoPixel.

Rockstar Games announced on X that it will support the NoPixel team, "as they create the future of GTA RP," which suggests that it will be present within the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Additionally, NoPixel wrote in a separate post that it will soon be coming to the Rockstar Games Launcher and other PC platforms.