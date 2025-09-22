Every iPhone 17 Pro user will be haunted by Apple's egregious design flaw

Apple's design of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max has a fatal flaw when it comes to scratching, and there isn't anything owners can do about it.

TL;DR: Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature a redesigned chassis with a durable anodized aluminum oxide layer, but a design flaw on the camera plateau's sharp edges causes easy scratching. Ignoring international anodizing standards, Apple prioritized aesthetics over durability, making cases essential to prevent damage.

Apple has released its latest generation of iPhone, and with the new devices making their way into the hands of users around the world, one has found a considerable issue worth pointing out.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything, known for his teardown videos and durability tests of the latest smartphone generations, has discovered a flaw in the design of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Apple has made many improvements to the 17th generation of iPhone, which includes scratch-resistant glass and a totally redesigned chassis. However, the redesigned chassis has a fatal flaw that will lead to scratching, which users won't be able to prevent unless they buy a case.

The flaw is located on the new camera plateau, specifically with the colorful exterior aluminum oxide layer, which is present on the majority of the iPhone 17 Pro chassis. JerryRigEverything explains that this aluminum oxide layer is a level nine on the hardness scale, second only to diamonds, which are a level ten.

To make this aluminum oxide layer, bare aluminum is placed into an acidic electrolyte bath, typically sulfuric acid, and then electrified. As a result, oxygen ions from the electrolyte combine with aluminum atoms at the surface, forming a controlled, thicker oxide layer. This process is called anodizing. However, Apple has decided to ignore international standards for anodizing sharp corners, and the result is that the corners on the camera plate on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are extremely prone to scratching.

Why? Since the aluminum forms into an edge on the camera plateau, there isn't enough aluminum for the anodized layer to hold onto. So, when it encounters an object such as keys or a coin, two objects typically found in pockets, the anodized layer tears straight through the extremely thin anodized layer on the edge of the camera plateau. Notably, keys and coins were tested on other anodized parts of the device and didn't produce any scratches.

JerryRigEverything explains that international standards for anodizing sharp corners suggest manufacturers should machine sharp edges into a radius ten times the intended thickness to prevent this "edge effect" from occurring. Essentially, the edge needs to be much thicker to compensate for the lack of aluminum beneath it, so the anodized coating can be applied correctly.

Why didn't Apple follow these international design suggestions? JerryRigEverything suggests Apple probably didn't like the look of the camera plateau with a rounded edge, and decided to stick with the thin edge for aesthetic reasons. I tend to agree with JerryRigEverything's theory.