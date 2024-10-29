Apple's next-gen M5 chip to launch by end of 2025, new iPad Pro expected in late 2025, or 2026

Apple's next-gen M5 family of processors expected in late 2025: ready for the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro, and new M5 MacBook laptops.

AI-Assisted TLDR: Apple is expected to unveil its next-gen M5 processors by the end of 2025, likely powering a new iPad Pro. Development of the M5 chip began in 2023 alongside the A19 Pro. * Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Apple is rumored to unveil its next-gen M5 family of processors by the end of 2025, powering a new wave of products including an M5-powered iPad Pro.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In his latest "Power On" newsletter on Bloomberg from Mark Gurman, we're learning that Apple's development of the M5 chip started in 2023 alongside the A19 Pro. Gurman expects Apple to unveil its next-gen M5 silicon by the end of 2025, with the chance that we should see the reveal of a new iPad Pro at the same time.

Popular Popular Now: Elon Musk leaks SpaceX staff call while gaming, revealing how close Starship was to disaster

Gurman explained: "As for when to expect the next iPad Pro, the company has historically updated that device every 18 months or so. Given that the M5 chip is expected to arrive around the end of next year, it seems likely that the next iPad Pro won't debut until late 2025 or the first half of 2026. I would count out there being other major changes, since the current design is only six months old".

Apple is reportedly one of TSMC's first clients of its new 2nm process node, making its A19 Pro chip for the iPhone 17, and its new M5 chip with SoIC advanced packaging (SoIC = Small Outline Integrated Circuit) from TSMC. The new SoIC advanced packaging allows for chips to be 3D-stacked, which provides improved thermal management, reduced current leakage, and better electrical performance compared to a 2D chip design.