NVIDIA working on its own robotaxi project, the Tesla competitor rumored for announcement soon

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing its own in-house self-driving taxi project, Robotaxi, that will be announced in the very near future.

In a new report from UDN picked up by insider @Jukanrosleve on X, we're hearing that NVIDIA's new self-driving robotaxi project should be announced shortly after an upcoming all-hands meeting. UDN reports that the industry believes that sensor components and lens applications are "crucial" for NVIDIA's self-driving robotaxi development, with Taiwanese companies including Tong Hsing Electronics and Yanguang to "benefit greatly".

Industry sources report that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang plans to assign the important self-driving robotaxi project to his senior director, Ruchi Bhargava, with the project to be based on NVIDIA's new DRIVE AGX Thor system, and will adopt a new, one-step technology route.

UDN reports that foreign media quoted sources saying that NVIDIA's self-driving robotaxi technology route "only uses an end-to-end neural network". The core is to strengthen the training of the neural network through the world model formed by simulation technology, similar to the way Tesla's FSD works, which is why the most critical components are sensors and lenses for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA was previously rumored to be working on incubating a self-driving taxi project -- OmniVision -- the world's second-largest CMOS image sensor (CIS) supplier suddenly announced its entry into the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor ecosystem. UDN reports that the industry believes that it will help NVIDIA in building out its self-driving robotaxi project, highlighting the importance of image sensors in the field of business. OmniVision's main packaging and testing partner -- Tongxin Electronics -- will also benefit from this, reports UDN.

We should hopefully hear more about NVIDIA's in-house self-driving robotaxi platform in the weeks and months ahead, where it will be competing with the likes of Tesla and Chinese EV maker BYD.