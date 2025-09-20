Pimax's new VR headsets feature latest super-high-res micro-OLED panels, flagship costs $2199

TL;DR: Pimax introduces three advanced VR headsets featuring Sony's next-gen micro-OLED technology with ultra-high resolution, wide field of view, and ConcaveView pancake optics. Models include the flagship Crystal Super ($2199), compact Dream Air ($1999), and lightweight Dream Air SE ($999), optimized for immersive gaming and professional use.

Pimax has just unveiled three new VR headsets using Sony's next-gen micro-OLED technology, with ultra-high pixel density, near-infinite contrast, beautiful blacks, and more.

We'll start with the flagship Pimax Crystal Super micro-OLED, with Sony's new micro-OLED panels sporting 3840 x 3552 pixels per eye with ConcaveView pancake optics, and a 116-degree FOV. This is the widest FOV achieved so far with micro-OLED panels on a VR headset. Pimax is using interchangeable optical engines that are compatible with 50 PPD, 57 PPD clarity-focused, and ultrawide QLED models.

Pimax's new high-end Crystal Super micro-OLED headset provides users with the flexibility to change between maximum immersion and maximum sharpness, with the new VR headset priced at $2199.

Next up we've got the Pimax Dream Air which the company pushes as its compact flagship VR headset with 3840 x 3552 resolution per eye -- over 27 million pixels in total -- using Sony's new micro-OLED panels for the ultimate in picture quality, with Pimax using the same ConcaveView pancake optics.

The Pimax Dream Air features 110-degree horizontal and 120-degree diagonal FOV in a tiny portable form factor, weighing less than 170g and has been optimized for both gaming and professional use with stereo overlap that boosts depth perception. The new Pimax Dream Air costs $1999.

Lastly we've got the Pimax Dream Air SE headset with 2560 x 2560 pixels per eye with ConcaveView pancake optics using the same high-end Sony micro-OLED panels, while weighing just 140g which makes it one of the lightest VR headsets ever made. It's a full-featured package with built-in 6DOF SLAM tracking, Tobii eye-tracking, dynamic foveated rendering, and integrated spatial audio. The new Pimax Dream Air SE is priced at $999.