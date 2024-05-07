Apple's new iPad Pros feature dual OLED displays and are the company's thinnest devices ever

The new iPad Pro OLED display is actually two OLED panels in one, fused together to deliver 1000 nits of SDR and HDR full-screen brightness!

Apple has unveiled the new iPad Pro line-up, powered by the company's new 3-nanometer M4 chip. Available in two sizes, 13-inch and 11-inch, both feature the company's new 6K resolution Ultra Retina XDR display built with OLED technology.

4

Apple's new iPad Pro for 2024 features a new OLED display. Actually, it's two OLED panels combined to deliver incredible brightness, image credit: Apple.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

Each iPad Pro uses two OLED panels to combine the light to "phenomenal full-screen brightness." We're talking 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR.

"Tandem OLED technology enables sub-millisecond control over the color and luminance of each pixel, taking XDR precision further than ever," Apple writes. "Specular highlights in photos and video appear even brighter, and there's more detail in shadows and low light than ever before on iPad - all while delivering even more responsiveness to content in motion."

Apple is calling it "the world's most advanced display," it certainly sounds tasty. The new iPad Pro is also Apple's thinnest product ever. The 11-inch model is just 5.3mm thin, and the 13-inch model is just 5.1mm thin. They're also lighter than previous iPad Pros.

4

"iPad Pro empowers a broad set of pros and is perfect for anyone who wants the ultimate iPad experience - with its combination of the world's best displays, the extraordinary performance of our latest M-series chips, and advanced accessories - all in a portable design. Today, we're taking it even further with the new, stunningly thin and light iPad Pro, our biggest update ever to iPad Pro," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there's no device like the new iPad Pro."

The new iPad Pro features four studio-quality microphones and a 12MP back camera, combined with an Apple camera and broadcast tech, to deliver improved video and audio. There's also Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, and Wi-Fi 6E. The new M4 chip that sits at the heart of the new iPad Pro line-up is also AI-ready, with Apple's most powerful Neural Engine delivering 38 TOPS of AI performance while being 1.5X faster than the M2 CPU found in the previous iPad Pro.

The flagship 3-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299 USD, but with all of the extras, this price can go as high as $3,000. Check out the following stories for more information on Apple's latest announcements.