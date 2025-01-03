Pimax Dream Air VR headset revealed: 8K display, spatial audio, DisplayPort connectivity for PC

Pimax launches the world's smallest full-feature 8K resolution VR headset, introducing the new Pimax Dream Air: weighs under 200g, packs 27M pixels/

TL;DR: Pimax has unveiled the Pimax Dream Air VR headset, featuring an 8K panel, head, hand, and eye-tracking, and integrated spatial audio. It is designed for active VR users with a lightweight, portable design. The headset includes advanced features like inside-out tracking and ringless controllers. It will be priced from $1895, with pre-order options available. Shipping is expected in May 2025.

Pimax has just teased the design and specs of its upcoming Pimax Dream Air VR headset, in a beautiful small-and-thin headset that rocks an 8K panel offering 27 million pixels, head, hand, and eye-tracking, integrated spatial audio, DisplayPort connectivity, and a self-adjusting backstrap. Check it out:

The new Pimax Dream Air is a PCVR headset, borrowing a bunch of components from the previously announced Crystal Super, including the micro-OLED panels and pancake lenses, but crams it into a small form factor headset. There's a new design language, which signals the small form factor era for Pimax.

The company says that while the Crystal Super excels as the ultimate PCVR headset for seated simulation experiences like flight and racing games, the new Pimax Dream Air is tailored to active VR users, with its portability and lightweight design perfect for VRChat, room-scale VR, and entertainment on-the-go.

Pimax is also developing Cobb, a standalone device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and battery, with Cobb enabling the Dream Air to operate independently for streaming movies, running light applications and gaming, offering improved versatility.

Pimax Dream Air key features:

Integrated Eye-Tracking & Auto-IPD : Ensures optimal clarity and interaction.

Inside-Out Tracking : Powered by Pimax's proprietary SLAM algorithm for seamless setup without base stations.

Ringless Controllers & Hand Tracking : Enhances usability for gaming and other VR applications.

Spatial Audio & Lightweight Design : Provides premium sound and a form factor that weighs less than half a Coca-Cola bottle.

Type-C DisplayPort Cable : Ensures uncompressed visuals with ultra-light cabling.

Future-Ready: Compatible with modular accessories like prescription lenses and a planned Lighthouse faceplate for users preferring external tracking systems.

The new Pimax Dream Ar VR headset will start from $1895, including a pair of ringless controllers, while a special pre-order price of $1199 is available with two payment options for the balance:

One-Time Payment of $696 USD (12% discount).

Or, 24 Monthly Payments of $32.99 USD through Prime membership.

Shipping is expected to begin in May 2025.