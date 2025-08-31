Battlefield 6 confirmed with NO ray tracing, won't launch with it, and will never have it

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 will launch without ray tracing to prioritize optimized performance and accessibility for all players. With over 600 settings options, the game focuses on smooth gameplay rather than demanding graphics features, ensuring a well-optimized experience even on lower-spec PCs. This decision enhances overall performance and player inclusivity.

Battlefield 6 will be launching without ray tracing, and it will never have ray tracing, which isn't a bad thing in a gaming world that we're forced to see RT pumped into everything, as BF6 has incredible performance, which is probably a result of the game NOT having ray tracing.

In a recent interview with Christian Buhl, the Studio Technical Director of Ripple Effect (one of the game studios working on Battlefield 6) and Comicbook.com, we're learning that Battlefield 6 will have 600+ options in the Settings menu of the game, and ray tracing will NOT be one of them, ever.

Buhl explained: "No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches and we don't have any plans in the near future for it either. That was because we wanted to focus on performance. We wanted to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as optimized as possible for the default settings and the default users. So, we just made the decision relatively early on that we just weren't going to do ray-tracing and again, it was mostly so that we could focus on making sure it was performance for everyone else".

Personally, I think this is a great decision and an even better thing to see. I'm a huge fan of GPU technology -- my online handheld has been "anthony256" since the 90s, named after the first GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 256 -- and I'm also a graphics enthusiast. I want to see graphics pushed to its boundaries, but when ray tracing bogs everything down... as good as it might look in some games, there are games when it's just not needed, and Battlefield 6 is one of them.