Cronos The New Dawn recoups half of game development budget with 200K launch sales

Bloober Team's new horror-survival game Cronos: The New Dawn has recouped half of its development budget through launch sales alone.

Sales of Cronos: The New Dawn seem to be off to a promising start for Polish game developer Bloober Team. The studio has announced the game has sold over 200K sales digitally on all platforms--physical shipments and sales weren't included in the data.

The Management Board of Bloober Team S.A. with its registered office in Kraków hereby announces that by September 8, 2025, sales of the Issuer's game "Cronos: The New Dawn" exceeded 200,000 copies in the digital version on all platforms. At the same time, the Issuer announces that by September 8, 2025, the Game had received over 1,000,000 wishlist entries.

These kinds of numbers bode well for Cronos, which was developed on a surprisingly low budget.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno confirmed that Cronos' development budget was less than 100 million zloty/PLN, which is about $27.6 million.

A quick bit of math shows that the game has already made roughly half of this development budget back; Cronos sold 200K copies at $60 a piece, generating about $12 million in the process. We have to remember that Bloober doesn't keep all of this money--they get a royalty percentage cut, like all developers--but there's also the unknown weight of the physical sales too.

Cronos: The New Dawn is currently the #23 best-selling game on Steam, and is #58 on the eShop best-sellers. Cronos is also #16 on the PlayStation Store right now.