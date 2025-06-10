Silent Hill 2 dev's new game Cronos: The New Dawn lets you trap ghosts of the past

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Bloober Team's imaginative new Deus ex Machina-inspired horror game Cronos: The New Dawn brings unique psychological terror to consoles and PC this fall.
Horror fans rejoice: The spine-tingling mavens at Bloober Team have another harrowing adventure in store for 2025. Having made a name for themselves with Layers of Fear, and pushed the bar with the acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake, the Polish game devs are bringing a new original vision to life with a very Lovecraftian horror experience called Cronos: The New Dawn.
Cronos is a dystopian third-person horror survival game that channels Dead Space's mechanics while delving headfirst into a new deep canon of hallowed lore. The world is broken by an ongoing apocalypse and players are a kind of high-tech detective, uncovering stories through interacting with the literal ghosts of the past. The ghosts themselves are basically trapped in your suit, essentially making your giant space armor kit haunted--sort of like Johann Kraus from Hellboy 2.
Throw in some very modern day Zdzislaw Beksinski hellscape environments, complete with writhing masses of flesh straight out of a Cronenberg movie, unsettling and thrilling third-person action mechanics, and Bloober team looks like it's cooked something special with their new IP game series.
Bloober Team's new game Cronos: The New Dawn will release in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
In the time-warped nightmare of the future, monsters known as Orphans stalk the land. Emerging from the downfall of mankind, these grotesque creatures can fuse together to create even deadlier foes.
Your mission is to locate key people from the past who perished in the ensuing apocalypse. Using your all-powerful Harvester, you can extract their Essences and have them accompany you into the future.
But be wary: these essences have a profound impact on your journey.
The more you carry, the more haunted your suit becomes - increasing your prowess on the battlefield but also bringing with them whispers in your ear and flickers into your vision, edging you ever closer to madness.