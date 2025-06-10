Silent Hill 2 dev's new game Cronos: The New Dawn lets you trap ghosts of the past

Bloober Team's new sci-fi horror game Cronos: The New Dawn channels interstellar Lovecraftian horror themes straight out of Dead Space and Event Horizon.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Bloober Team’s upcoming horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, launches Fall 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This dystopian third-person survival title blends Lovecraftian and psychological horror with Dead Space-inspired mechanics, featuring haunted high-tech armor, grotesque environments, and a gripping apocalypse narrative. Bloober Team’s upcoming horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, launches Fall 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This dystopian third-person survival title blends Lovecraftian and psychological horror with Dead Space-inspired mechanics, featuring haunted high-tech armor, grotesque environments, and a gripping apocalypse narrative.

Bloober Team's imaginative new Deus ex Machina-inspired horror game Cronos: The New Dawn brings unique psychological terror to consoles and PC this fall.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Horror fans rejoice: The spine-tingling mavens at Bloober Team have another harrowing adventure in store for 2025. Having made a name for themselves with Layers of Fear, and pushed the bar with the acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake, the Polish game devs are bringing a new original vision to life with a very Lovecraftian horror experience called Cronos: The New Dawn.

Cronos is a dystopian third-person horror survival game that channels Dead Space's mechanics while delving headfirst into a new deep canon of hallowed lore. The world is broken by an ongoing apocalypse and players are a kind of high-tech detective, uncovering stories through interacting with the literal ghosts of the past. The ghosts themselves are basically trapped in your suit, essentially making your giant space armor kit haunted--sort of like Johann Kraus from Hellboy 2.

Throw in some very modern day Zdzislaw Beksinski hellscape environments, complete with writhing masses of flesh straight out of a Cronenberg movie, unsettling and thrilling third-person action mechanics, and Bloober team looks like it's cooked something special with their new IP game series.

Bloober Team's new game Cronos: The New Dawn will release in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.