All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Release date announced for GTA 6 'parody' launching on Steam

Originally titled Grand Taking Ages 6, but now re-named Grand Taking Ages is launching on Steam ahead being rejected from the PlayStation Store.

Release date announced for GTA 6 'parody' launching on Steam
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A parody game titled "Grand Taking Ages," satirizing the lengthy game development process, has been approved for release. Initially removed due to AI-generated artwork resembling Grand Theft Auto, the game was reworked to differentiate itself. It will be available on Steam in July 2025.

While fans await the release of the most anticipated game of all time, a parody developer has been officially greenlit to release their game about "making the most anticipated game of all time".

Release date announced for GTA 6 'parody' launching on Steam 232332
3

Fittingly titled "Grand Taking Ages," the game takes a satirical angle on game development, poking fun at the lengthy development process and what feels like an endless wait for highly anticipated titles. The game is a management simulator about running a game studio, so you won't find a vast open world or an intricately crafted narrative. Instead, what you'll find is a satirical take on modern gaming culture, filled with references ranging from "the ancient art of relabeling bugs as features" and the art of the classic "it's not a delay, it's additional polish" release technique.

Grand Taking Ages first appeared on the PlayStation Store last December before being promptly removed by Sony. The game's development team, Violarte, has had a myriad of issues with getting their game approved by storefronts, in large part due to the use of AI-generated artwork that closely mirrors the look coined by the Grand Theft Auto series. In order to get it approved by Sony and Valve, the studio reworked elements of Grand Taking Ages to "clearly differentiate Grand Taking Ages from the original inspiration, GTA 6".

Release date announced for GTA 6 'parody' launching on Steam 13213
3

While we wait to hear anything, literally anything, from Rockstar games - you'll be able to play Grand Taking Ages when it releases on Steam in July 2025.

NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, eurogamer.net

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles