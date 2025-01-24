Release date announced for GTA 6 'parody' launching on Steam

Originally titled Grand Taking Ages 6, but now re-named Grand Taking Ages is launching on Steam ahead being rejected from the PlayStation Store.

TL;DR: A parody game titled "Grand Taking Ages," satirizing the lengthy game development process, has been approved for release. Initially removed due to AI-generated artwork resembling Grand Theft Auto, the game was reworked to differentiate itself. It will be available on Steam in July 2025. A parody game titled "Grand Taking Ages," satirizing the lengthy game development process, has been approved for release. Initially removed due to AI-generated artwork resembling Grand Theft Auto, the game was reworked to differentiate itself. It will be available on Steam in July 2025.

While fans await the release of the most anticipated game of all time, a parody developer has been officially greenlit to release their game about "making the most anticipated game of all time".

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Fittingly titled "Grand Taking Ages," the game takes a satirical angle on game development, poking fun at the lengthy development process and what feels like an endless wait for highly anticipated titles. The game is a management simulator about running a game studio, so you won't find a vast open world or an intricately crafted narrative. Instead, what you'll find is a satirical take on modern gaming culture, filled with references ranging from "the ancient art of relabeling bugs as features" and the art of the classic "it's not a delay, it's additional polish" release technique.

Grand Taking Ages first appeared on the PlayStation Store last December before being promptly removed by Sony. The game's development team, Violarte, has had a myriad of issues with getting their game approved by storefronts, in large part due to the use of AI-generated artwork that closely mirrors the look coined by the Grand Theft Auto series. In order to get it approved by Sony and Valve, the studio reworked elements of Grand Taking Ages to "clearly differentiate Grand Taking Ages from the original inspiration, GTA 6".

3

While we wait to hear anything, literally anything, from Rockstar games - you'll be able to play Grand Taking Ages when it releases on Steam in July 2025.