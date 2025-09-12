Resident Evil 7, 8 and 9 are all coming to the Switch 2 on the same day

The reports were right: Capcom is indeed bringing RE Engine games to the Switch 2, with a trifecta of modern Resident Evil games arriving on the same day.

TL;DR: Capcom will launch Resident Evil 7, 8, and the new RE9 Requiem on Switch 2 at its February 27, 2026 release, marking the franchise's 30th anniversary. This move supports Capcom's goal to sell 100 million games annually and follows their successful multi-platform content strategy, including an upcoming Resident Evil film.

Capcom surprise announced Resident Evil 9 Requiem will be coming to the Switch 2 on launch day, but it won't be the only game showing up to Nintendo's new platform.

The reports were right: Capcom is bringing the Resident Evil games built on the modern RE Engine over to the Switch 2. All three mainline sequels will all be releasing on the Switch 2 on February 27, 2026: the Texas Chainsaw Massacre-themed RE7 Biohazard, the monster-mash medley of RE8 Village, and the newest game, RE9 Requiem. The games will be on the market in time for the franchise's 30th anniversary in March.

Capcom had not revealed Requiem's launch on Switch 2 until today's Direct showcase, however given the publisher's goal to eventually sell 100 million games in a year, we should expect more ports whenever and wherever possible. Future RE Engine games haven't been confirmed but it seems highly likely that the modern remakes will arrive too. Switch gamers previously had to rely on clunky and costly cloud streaming to play the RE2 Remake.

A new Resident Evil movie will release some time later in the year in September 2026, and Capcom hopes that this feature-length film, directed by Weapons director Zach Cregger, will further spark game sales in the Resident Evil franchise. The publisher has seen success with this "single content, multiple use" strategy--the Devil May Cry TV show on Netflix directly helped boost sales of the franchise.

Capcom will repeat this business strategy with the upcoming Street Fighter live action film, as well as the new grounded-and-gritty Resident Evil horror movie adaptation.

The series remains Capcom's best-selling of all time with over 177 million games shipped over the last 29 years.