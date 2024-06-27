New live action Street Fighter movie set for 2026 launch

Legendary Pictures and Sony have penned a release date for the new Street Fighter live action film, and it's set to launch in theaters in Q1 2026.

Sony and Legendary Pictures plan to release a new live action Street Fighter film in early 2026, sources tell Variety and Deadline.

A new live action movie based on the best-selling Street Fighter series is currently in the works at Sony and Legendary Pictures, with the popular games publisher Capcom producing. The film is set to launch in theaters in March 20, 2026, nearly three after the release of Street Fighter 6, the most recent entry in the popular franchise.

No concrete details on the film's central plot have been revealed at this time, and information on who will star in the film--alongside who will direct it--remains scarce. Danny and Michael Phillippou--directors behind 2022's Talk to Me--were originally to direct the Street Fighter adaptation, but both have detached from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Street Fighter remains Capcom's third best-selling video game franchise of all time. As of March 31, 2024, the Street Fighter series has sold over 54 million copies worldwide since its introduction in the late 1980s as a coin-op arcade brawler.

The latest game in the series, Street Fighter 6, has shipped over 3 million units as of January 2024 and remains a big success for the video games publisher.

Capcom had produced an original Street Fighter film in 1994 starring Jean-Clade Van Damme and Raul Julia, however this adaptation was not widely favorably received worldwide. Capcom has had success with other film adaptations of its game franchises, namely the Resident Evil series, and more recently, a Monster Hunter film starring Milla Jovavich.