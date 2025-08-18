Dying Light: The Beast and Cronos: The New Dawn trailers showcase stunning ray-traced visuals

Dying Light: The Beast and Cronos: The New Dawn are both launching next month and on PC they'll debut with impressive ray-tracing modes and DLSS 4.

TL;DR: Dying Light: The Beast and Cronos: The New Dawn launch in September 2025, featuring advanced ray-traced visuals and DLSS 4 support for enhanced lighting, reflections, and performance on GeForce RTX GPUs. Both offer immersive open-world action and survival horror experiences with stunning graphics and realistic effects.

Dying Light: The Beast and Cronos: The New Dawn are both launching next month, and if you're in the mood for moody sci-fi horror, intense action, and open-world exploration, they're both worth putting on your radar. Especially now, thanks to NVIDIA releasing new trailers for these games showcasing their stunning ray-traced visuals on PC and DLSS 4-enhanced image quality and performance.

Dying Light: The Beast is effectively Dying Light 3, and the latest installment in Techland's zombie-infested open-world series sees you take on the role of Kyle Crane, who carries both human and zombie DNA. With the action taking place around the fictional Castor Woods overrun with zombies, the game is set to debut with even more impressive ray-traced visuals than what we saw in Dying Light 2. Check out the trailer above to see some truly jaw-dropping ray-traced locales.

Trending Trending Now: Meta's first smart glasses with a display are cheaper than expected

The game will be here soon, on September 19, with DLSS 4 support, including Super Resolution, Multi Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and DLSS 4's new Transformer model-powered Ray Reconstruction to increase the detail and quality of all ray-traced lighting effects like reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion, and global illumination.

If you've got a high-end, powerful GeForce RTX GPU, this new trailer should provide enough eye candy to move Dying Light: The Beast up the growing list of impressive-looking games launching over the next couple of months.

2

Cronos: The New Dawn is launching with impressive ray-traced lighting on PC.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Arriving even sooner than the next Dying Light is Cronos: The New Dawn, from Bloober Team. This brand-new sci-fi survival horror IP comes from the same team behind the critically acclaimed SILENT HILL 2 remake, with the action taking place in two time periods - a post-apocalyptic future and 1980s-era Poland. Art direction and lighting play essential roles in survival horror games as they amplify the immersion and terror.

This new trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn, which showcases the game's ray-traced lighting effects, looks stunning and creepy in equal measure. With realistic shadows, lighting, reflections, and more, like Dying Light: The Beast, this is also launching with full DLSS 4 support on day one - which is right around the corner, on September 5, 2025.