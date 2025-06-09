Dying Light 3: Techland says The Beast is the next AAA game in the series

So much work and effort has been put into Dying Light: The Beast that Techland considers it to be Dying Light 3, or the next AAA game in the series.

Techland is putting their all into Kyle Crane's return in Dying Light: The Beast, so much that the spin-off is essentially seen as Dying Light 3.

Dying Light: The Beast is a full-priced standalone game that continues protagonist Kyle Crane's adventures, complete with refined game mechanics and new features. But it didn't always start out this way--The Beast was supposed to be an expansion for Dying Light 2. Then it morphed into something bigger, similar to the evolution of Assassin's Creed Mirage at Ubisoft. The Beast is so big that Techland is recognizing it as the third Dying Light game.

"We reset the whole development. This is a new game. At some point, a few months ago, we basically started treating The Beast as the next entry in the Dying Light series. Maybe it doesn't have '3' in it, but for us, it is Dying Light 3," Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala told Insider Gaming.

The Dying Light franchise director continues:

"We also realised that with all the experience we got from the first game and the second game, we can make it the best Dying Light game we have ever done. "We are very confident about Dying Light: The Beast. We feel that we have delivered a very interesting game in the universe of Dying Light but also generally as an open world action survival game. We want to spend the next nine weeks on educating and explaining to people and trying to convince people that they should look at it as the next AAA Dying Light game."

Smektala also said something similar to gamers about The Beast, calling it the "most important game we have ever created both as a team and as a studio."

The Beast has simply grown to a massive size, the developer asserts: "Dying Light: The Beast has grown to the third big game and a serious contender of being the best in the series."

Dying Light: The Beast launches August 21, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for $59.99.